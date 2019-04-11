TRIBUTE: How this Coast pilot changed a town

A PILOT killed in a helicopter accident has been remembered for helping Dalby hang glider pilots reach the skies.

Friends and family of Kieran Brown reminisced about the larger than life pilot with a "lovely soul" at a service on the Sunshine Coast last week.

Kieran, a founding member of the Dalby Hang Gliding Club, was killed in a helicopter accident at the Carrapateena Mine in South Australia in late March while laying cables.

Despite living on the Sunshine Coast, Kieran helped create the hang gliding club by providing his aircraft on the weekends as a tug plane to tow hang gliding pilots into the air.

Alongside his friend of 30 years, Rodney Flockhart, Kieran would tow the plane on a trailer from the Gold Coast to lift Dalby hang gliders into the air, before disassembling it again to travel home.

The pair would travel to Dalby every weekend until they eventually sold the aircraft to the club.

Long-time friend Bruce Crerar told the Dalby Herald Kieran's contribution to the club would not be forgotten.

"We will have another trophy of a fallen comrade to join the trophies of great men who are no longer with us and Kieran will have his name on another one of those," Mr Crerar said.

"Kieran's should be the 'nicest pilot', the guy who helps everybody."

Rodney Flockhart and Kieran's friendship was based on a mutual love of cars, planes and girls after they met through their engineering apprenticeships in 1989.

A trickster, Kieran used to call Mr Flockhart's flying school under the guise of "Jason".

"Whenever he'd say it was Kiero they'd go 'oh no don't want him taking his time' so he'd ring up and say it was Jason," he said.

"The first time I answered the phone I thought 'I wonder who Jason is' and anyway he says 'g'day' and I said I get it now and from then on he was Jason whenever he called."

Mr Flockhart, along with Kieran's mother Beverly Jeffery, would like to establish a scholarship at Flightscope Aviation in his honour.

"His mum Beverley wants to do a little interview process and get people to send us a DVD and see who they are and see how deserving they are and if they're anything like

Kieran so his spirit can live on."

Mr Flockhart said the funeral was a "celebration of life".

"It was perfectly imperfect, just like him," he said.

"It's not rest in peace but long live Kiero."