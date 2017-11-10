Menu
Remembering all our heroes this morning

NOT FORGOTTEN: Peter Maddocks positions the Memorial Lane tile to commemorate his great grandfather, lost in the Battle of the Somme in World War One.
BEST mates and military family members will have their own special reasons to pause today at 11am, as Australia takes one minute to remember the sacrifices of war.

The rest of us may take that time to express our respectful appreciation.

Gympie's Kaden Dickfos will remember his mate Cpl Ashley Birt, who was murdered in 2011, while on duty in Afghanistan, by one of the people he was helping to train.

Vietnam veteran Ivan Friske will remember his second cousins who served as conscripts in the 1950s.

And Gympie RSL sub branch president Peter Maddocks will remember the great grandfather, Arthur Maddocks, whose body was never found after the Battle of the Somme in 1917.

Tiles commemorating the Friske brothers and Arthur Maddocks were put up on Gympie's Wall of Remembrance, in Memorial Lane this week.

Cpl Birt's mum Linda Birt is today making her own active contribution to helping recall the sacrifices not only of those we have lost, like her son, but those who have returned from war deeply damaged.

She will be walking for 42 hours with with 42kg (or her share of it) on her back to help raise money and awareness for services people who bear the scars of post traumatic stress disorder and other effects of the service they have done for us.

The walk, 42for42, has its own Facebook page and the big effort began at 2pm yesterday.

Participants expect to finish by 9am Sunday and, fortunately for those in it, it will not be necessary for them to carry 42kg the whole way.

"Share the load" is out theme this year, walk promoter Sean Mulqueen said yesterday.

"We have several groups and each one can share the 42kg load among their members," he said.

Gympie Remembrance Day commemorations will be held in Memorial Park, at Memorial Lane, from 10.45am, finishing just after 11am.

Topics:  42for42 ashley birt gympie remembrance day rsl

Gympie Times

