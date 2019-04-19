Incredible video of boy’s bush rescue

Police have released vision of the moment their helicopter spotted a young boy who had spent several hours missing in dense bushland in Victoria overnight.

The 11-year-old became separated from five family members while on a fishing trip in the Otway Ranges about 4.30pm yesterday, authorities said.

A search by volunteers on motorcycles could not locate the child and the police were called, sparking an operation that also included the State Emergency Service.

After sundown, temperatures plunged and fears grew for the boy's welfare.

Victoria Police's Air Wing division was called in and began an aerial search in "pitch black conditions among trees and mountains", Inspector Craig Shepherd said.

With the help of advanced technology, the helicopter spotted the boy about 10.30pm.

The Victoria Police Air Wing division was called to assist in the search of an 11-year-old boy who was missing in dense bushland. Picture: Sarah Matray

"It had been approaching seven hours that this young boy had been separated from his family and this situation could have potentially ended very differently," Inspector Shepherd said.

Vision released by the Air Wing shows the child frantically waving his arms at the sound of the chopper.

"The Air Wing located the boy in pitch black conditions among trees and mountains using night vision and forward looking infra-red equipment," Inspector Shepherd said.

"The crews are highly trained and provide a lifesaving role by locating people in bush and alpine environments whether it be day or night.

"It's great to see our highly trained crew members use our valuable resources to achieve such a great result."

The boy, from Colac in the state's south, was not injured.