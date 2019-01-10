Remand for second 'fake tradie' on Gympie rip-off charges

REMANDED: Police have now arrested and remanded the second of two alleged 'fake tradies' accused of exploiting vulnerable Gympie people.

REMANDED: Police have now arrested and remanded the second of two alleged 'fake tradies' accused of exploiting vulnerable Gympie people. John Weekes

POLICE have arrested the second of two brothers accused over an alleged campaign of confidence tricks targeting vulnerable and often elderly Gympie home owners.

Reenarto Caston, 24, from the Mrlbourne suburb of Thomastown, appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court a short time ago and was remanded in custody to appear again on February 4.

Reenarto Caston faces four fraud charges alleging he dishonestly gained a benefit, one of stealing and two of possessing property reasonably suspected of having been stolen.

His older brother and co-accused, Charles Jacob Caston, 28, was also remanded in custody, to the same day, when he appeared in the courtroom dock and applied for bail yesterday.

Charles Caston, 28, of the Sydney suburb of Mt Pritchard, did not enter a plea to the charges but did unsuccessfully apply for bail.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan refused bail after noting undenied police claims that Charles Caston, 28, was wanted in New South Wales and Victoria, on charges including failing to appear in court and dishonestly obtaining a benefit.

Charles Caston also faces a charge of disqualified driving.

Yesterday's bail hearing was told the brothers had overcharged for "extremely poor quality” work on the home of one Gympie woman.

The court was told he lived an itinerant lifestyle and moved freely from state to state, including breaching a Victorian court bail condition that he not leave that state.