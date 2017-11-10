Religious garb makes Gympie woman target of abuse

VERBAL ATTACKS: A long-distance relationship with an Afghan man has led Sally Balkin towards Islam but it has come at a distressing cost in her local community, where she has been abused and ostracised.

VERBAL ATTACKS: A long-distance relationship with an Afghan man has led Sally Balkin towards Islam but it has come at a distressing cost in her local community, where she has been abused and ostracised. Renee Albrecht

AFGANISTAN, late 2014.

An Afghani interpreter is in deep hiding.

He is on the run from the Taliban, not knowing how long it will be before he is caught.

The Taliban hold a special type of disdain for citizens who work against them.

The interpreter sends an Australian woman a Facebook message. They had met online some time before.

The woman, a human rights activist, had posted on the Facebook wall of an Australian journalist seeking information about the war in Afghanistan.

Three years later, Gympie woman Sally Balkin is hoping to marry her interpreter partner. He is still overseas and cannot be named for security reasons.

Ms Balkin said her partner, with her help, has tried to seek asylum in Australia through a Humanitarian Visa application, but the process is exhaustive.

He is in constant danger and time is something he may not have a lot of.

In the past three years, Ms Balkin said they have spent about 12 months together. They met up in India some time ago, and communicate online regularly. Such has been the impact of their relationship on Ms Balkin, she is studying Islam. She practices Sufism, or Islamic Mysticism and she hopes to fully convert in the future.

However, her spiritual convictions are proving to come at a cost. She has been ostracised and abused on the street when people notice her attire.

"I was in Gympie and I had a 'Racism Stops with Me' T-shirt on,” Ms Balkin said. "I was accosted in the street.

"I smiled, I nodded and they started harassing me. After the harassment got too much I turned around and I said Australia went to war to fight against religious persecution, the whole world was involved, they are your Australian values.

"As a Muslim I have been told I don't belong in this country.”

As a human rights advocate, Ms Balkin is pleading with the community to accept people not just on face value. She said it was hard for many people in the community to understand some of the extreme hardships faced by people overseas.

"There is a lot of false information out there,” Ms Balkin said.