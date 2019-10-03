Relic of a dangerous time lost and found in Gympie
VALENTINE Richard Stern ceased using his first name after getting into trouble at school when a teacher asked his name on Valentine's Day.
From then on known as Richard, the American sailor lost something when he visited Gympie on leave in 1945, after helping save Australia in the Battle of Okinawa.
His ship, the USS Birmingham, was docked in Brisbane and Julia St resident Larry Cook said yesterday his son, Nicholas, had found Stern's identification medal, or dog tag, when digging in his home's back yard this week.
A former Royal Australian Navy officer, Larry Cook said he believed Australians had been asked to offer accommodation to their allies in the Pacific War, as a good will gesture.
"I think he must have visited Gympie,” Mr Cook said.
He said it was not the only historic find in his yard, or the neighbourhood, where gold was once often found.