Relic of a dangerous time lost and found in Gympie

LOST AND FOUND: Alexander Cook found World War II identification medal found in his back yard. Troy Jegers

VALENTINE Richard Stern ceased using his first name after getting into trouble at school when a teacher asked his name on Valentine's Day.

From then on known as Richard, the American sailor lost something when he visited Gympie on leave in 1945, after helping save Australia in the Battle of Okinawa.

Gympie kids Nicholas and Alexander Cook found World War II medal in there backyard. Troy Jegers

His ship, the USS Birmingham, was docked in Brisbane and Julia St resident Larry Cook said yesterday his son, Nicholas, had found Stern's identification medal, or dog tag, when digging in his home's back yard this week.

A former Royal Australian Navy officer, Larry Cook said he believed Australians had been asked to offer accommodation to their allies in the Pacific War, as a good will gesture.

Some of the neighbourhood's gold mining relics, also found in the yard. Troy Jegers

"I think he must have visited Gympie,” Mr Cook said.

He said it was not the only historic find in his yard, or the neighbourhood, where gold was once often found.