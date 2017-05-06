25°
News

Reliable and affordable power is critical: letter

Letter to the Editor by Kerry Latter, CEO of Canegrowers Mackay | 6th May 2017 6:00 PM
A general view of the coal-powered Gladstone Power Station in Gladstone, Wednesday, March 23, 2016.
A general view of the coal-powered Gladstone Power Station in Gladstone, Wednesday, March 23, 2016. DAN PELED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

letter to the Editor:

THE Australian National University analysis of long-term price trends shows electricity prices in Queensland have soared 135% over the past 10 years with the rise in annual household, small businesses and irrigators, such as Cane Growers, bills outstripping the growth of every other household expense, while also making it the fastest-growing cost for most businesses, including food and fibre producing Agricultural family farming businesses.

Investors line up to get on board the $2 billion solar farm planned for Gympie region

People expect the Queensland Government to provide reliable, affordable power and any government worth their salt would be doing that.

Gympie region solar farm lights up job hopes

I worry that the idea that Queensland could achieve a target of 50% of electricity generated by renewable energy by 2030 is more about ideology, than delivering cost effective power to Queenslanders.

Such a target would again drive up electricity prices for households and businesses. It would also destroy the value of most of the electricity assets held by the Queensland government.

Kerry Latter talking at the annual Cangrowers meeting.
Kerry Latter talking at the annual Cangrowers meeting. Tony Martin

This is threatening the viability of irrigated agriculture across Queensland, in sugar, horticulture and other food production, risking turning this pillar of our economy into a stump.

We need a responsible, practical low-cost mix of solutions, that includes coal, delivering positive outcomes for the budget bottom lines of households, business and agriculture.

Queensland could turn to the next generation of coal-fired power stations to generate more domestic electricity.

Gordon Johnson, Kerry Latter and Tony Watson at McEwens Beach.
Gordon Johnson, Kerry Latter and Tony Watson at McEwens Beach. Tony Martin

It is well within the bounds of reason to look at new technology that could use coal to generate electricity with a 27% cut in greenhouse gas emissions.

Ultra-supercritical power plants operate at higher temperatures and pressures to generate steam and turn turbines more efficiently and are currently in use and more being established around the world.

We've got the feedstock, coal, to drive economies to create good paying jobs and develop Queensland, while maintaining our high employment opportunities for workers in the coal mining sector.

PEOPLE POWER: Liisa Rusanen (left) leads a protest against the proposed Adani Carmichael coal mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin outside of Federal member for Luke Hartsuyker's office. Coffs Harbour, May 3, 2017.
PEOPLE POWER: Liisa Rusanen (left) leads a protest against the proposed Adani Carmichael coal mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin outside of Federal member for Luke Hartsuyker's office. Coffs Harbour, May 3, 2017. Keagan Elder

This reliable and affordable power option is well worth consideration in our low-cost mix of solutions.

Kerry Latter,

Cangrowers CEO, Mackay.

Gympie Times

Topics:  coal letters to the editor renewable energy solar farm

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Reliable and affordable power is critical: letter

Reliable and affordable power is critical: letter

'...the idea Qld could achieve a target of 50% of electricity generated by renewable energy by 2030 is more about ideology than delivering cost-effective power

Middle-aged man in Gympie Hospital after long fall

Ambulance crews attended a Red Hill Rd address this afternoon after a man fell from a ladder.

Man suffers chest pains after falling from ladder

Hibiscus, Gympie's autumn plant of choice

PRETTY: Hibiscus grower Jeff Walker with his granddaughter Tahlia Patterson.

Flowering plant a regional beauty

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Local Partners

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

Afternoon of music a special gift for mums

IN TUNE: Matthias Kauffman (left) and Gitti Harriman will perform with Gympie Strings in the Cooloola Community Orchestra's Mother's Day concert on May 13.

How about the gift of live music?

Widgee riders put in a top effort at gymkhana

Widgee Pony Club members riding in the march past at the Gympie Gymkhana.

What's going on around Widgee this week

Garden Expo visitors in for spectacular orchid display

SPECTACULAR: Visitors to this weekend's Gympie Garden Expo can expect to see some spectacular orchids on show.

Gympie's Garden Expo not to be missed

Snapchat vs. Insta: the billion-dollar war over photo filters

SOME of the world’s biggest companies are facing off over one of the world’s silliest inventions: why photo filters are the next billion-dollar battleground.

Nashville music star to join M'boro Achiever's Walk

One of the plaques on the Walk of Achievers in Maryborough.

Seven plaques will be installed along the walk.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season six episode eight of Game of Thrones.

Get ready for even more Westeros drama

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

a lot 2 really like here!

12 Lillypilly Place, The Palms 4570

4 2 5 $399,000!

This Queenslander style home has got the lot! Space, privacy, position and price. You will search far and wide to find a better combination of everything that this...

LITTLE PIECE OF HISTORY

8 Chamberlain Street, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $99,990

This beautiful part of history can be located in the lovely quiet town of Woolooga. Originally the town's CWA hall, it is being used as a weekend retreat. This...

52 lifestyle dream acres!

1 Tinana Road, Goomboorian 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $329,000

Do something, do nothing stunning 52 acres on the highly sought after Eastern side of Gympie enroute to Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach and just 15 minutes to Gympie...

BUILD YOUR DREAM

Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $115,000

This generous sized 990m2 gently sloping allotment is waiting for your brand new home. Situated near the end of a quiet bitumen cul-de-sac in a prestigious estate...

COUNTRY MOUNTAIN VIEWS

Lot 13 Jensen Road, Lower Wonga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $119,000

Wow! The views are great! The land is good and fertile! Cleared and ready to build on! Can you ask for more? This 4.61acs is situated in a quiet rural area under...

SHED AND CREEK ON SIDE BOUNDARY

628 Rossmore Road, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $125,000

Approx 5 minutes out of Kilkivan is a four and a half acre block fenced on 3 sides with a creek being one side boundary. The block is fairly flat and has a 9m...

a beauty 2 buy!

18 Kitt Crescent, Kilkivan 4600

3 1 2 $285,000!

Do you yearn for a place where the hustle and bustle can be replaced by a calmer, better quality of life? This fantastic 3 bedroom home on 2.4 acres in the...

OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND HERE!

384 Lawson Road, Long Flat 4570

House 4 2 4 Auction On Site...

Productive grazing land, perfect for cattle or horses with a high carrying capacity. The acreage includes improved pastures and irrigation. The 123.45 acres is...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $320,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

Just What You Imagined A Beach House To Be....

8 Larapinta Ct, Rainbow Beach 4581

4 2 From $900

A wonderfully appointed, clean and comfortable property, perfect for the entire familly. Just a short walk to the beach, local Sports Club and all amenities.

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!