Reliable and affordable power is critical: letter

THE Australian National University analysis of long-term price trends shows electricity prices in Queensland have soared 135% over the past 10 years with the rise in annual household, small businesses and irrigators, such as Cane Growers, bills outstripping the growth of every other household expense, while also making it the fastest-growing cost for most businesses, including food and fibre producing Agricultural family farming businesses.

People expect the Queensland Government to provide reliable, affordable power and any government worth their salt would be doing that.

I worry that the idea that Queensland could achieve a target of 50% of electricity generated by renewable energy by 2030 is more about ideology, than delivering cost effective power to Queenslanders.

Such a target would again drive up electricity prices for households and businesses. It would also destroy the value of most of the electricity assets held by the Queensland government.

This is threatening the viability of irrigated agriculture across Queensland, in sugar, horticulture and other food production, risking turning this pillar of our economy into a stump.

We need a responsible, practical low-cost mix of solutions, that includes coal, delivering positive outcomes for the budget bottom lines of households, business and agriculture.

Queensland could turn to the next generation of coal-fired power stations to generate more domestic electricity.

It is well within the bounds of reason to look at new technology that could use coal to generate electricity with a 27% cut in greenhouse gas emissions.

Ultra-supercritical power plants operate at higher temperatures and pressures to generate steam and turn turbines more efficiently and are currently in use and more being established around the world.

We've got the feedstock, coal, to drive economies to create good paying jobs and develop Queensland, while maintaining our high employment opportunities for workers in the coal mining sector.

This reliable and affordable power option is well worth consideration in our low-cost mix of solutions.

Kerry Latter,

Cangrowers CEO, Mackay.