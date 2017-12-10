Menu
Relaxed summer style

RENEE WEARS: Aqua Blu black lace bikini (sizes 8 - 14) - $99.99 Aqua Blu black lace dress (sizes S, M or L) - $119.99 EMILIE WEARS: Funky Trunk two piece swimsuit (8-14 years) - $69.99 Speedo red swim-shorts (6-14 years) - $39.99 WILL WEARS: Billabong t-shirt (sizes 10-16) - $39.99 Billabong boardshorts (sizes 8-16) - $39.99
EASY and relaxed style is the theme for our summer fashion spread from 7th Wave at Rainbow Beach.

Models Renee and Will Dawkings and young Emilie Dwine got into the summer feel with swimwear and casual clothing from Billabong, Cupid, Speedo, Aqua Blu, Funky Trunk and Sundaise.

Our beautiful Cooloola Coast was the backdrop for the timeless range of clothing, sure to be staples in any summer wardrobe, season after season.

Lace and denim were the highlights for Renee's outfits and hats help to round each outfit off and help maintain sun safety.

For Will, board shorts and swim shorts were a winner, while Emilie couldn't wait to take to the surf in her different swimwear options.

7th Wave has a broad range of surf-style clothing for all members of the family.

Pop in and check out their range at 6 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach, open seven days - check the website for details.

