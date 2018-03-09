'Relax, claim your rights' - disability care boosts economy

Street Survey. Question; What do you think of a disclosure scheme designed to protect people from domestic violence abuse? Tess Parker. I'm all for a scheme that provides people with information they need to make safe choices. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme is far from being the threat it may appear, according to Gympie disability support worker Tess Parker.

Ms Parker has some simple advice for Gympie region people with disabilities and for those who care for or about them, especially those who may be anxious about some of the scheme's problems.

"Take a deep breath,” she said yesterday.

It is not, she says, nearly as difficult as it looks.

And help is at hand for anyone trying to work out where they fit in, as the Federal Government offers a system which Ms Parker says will benefit most of us.

"It's not only disabled people who will benefit, but also their carers and the support workers and the tradespeople and shopkeepers they spend their money with,” she said.

"Some people will just need some help with the service and their place in it.

"A lot of families just get on with the job of helping family members, but that doesn't mean they don't need a hand.

"There are people who will benefit, but there shouldn't be anyone who is worse off.”

Ms Parker, who is CEO of registered NDIS provider, Avenues Lifestyle Support said there were three Gympie organisations helping people find their place in the new system.

"Most people are connected with Avenues, Bravo or Weeroona. We can give them the simple steps they can use to prepare for the service, before it becomes available, which will be soon for Gympie residents,” she said.

Gympie's start date is January 1 2019 and people can prepare for the change from July 1, she said.