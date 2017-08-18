Relating Gympie's past to its present

COMPILING TALES: When I was Young committee member Kim Walters, story teller Bert Groves and councillor Dan Stewart.

A BOOK linking Gympie's history with the modern day is being compiled through anecdotal stories of elders and children, with the public encouraged to submit their stories.

When I Was Young will be published by All Aboard Gympie Region and Learners Action Group Gympie, with the help of the Gympie Regional Council G150 community grant.

The idea is to compile stories of life as a four to eight-year-old child and compare how lives have changed.

Esme Kunst is another person who has shared her childhood stories for the book, pictured here with her twin sister. Rowan Schindler

When I Was Young committee member Kim Walters said the book was a collection of stories from the childhood of today's elders.

"It's not about life stories but instead about short snippets of everyday life,” Ms Walters said.

"The way we have started it is that significant older persons share their stories with children today.

"We thought it would be a great idea to compile stories of the lives of children from then and retell them today.”

Ms Walters said the importance of storytelling history was to connect people.

"We were all children once,” she said.

"Sharing these stories allows us to understand each other's generations.

"As part of the G150, Gympie's 150-year birthday celebration, we are inviting families to record and share their stories of the past and present.”

Shaila-Kim Hill drew this picture of her great-grandfather Bert Groves' story. Shaila-Kim Hill

Bert Groves, born in 1931, has shared some stories for the book, including carrying his sister, who had polio, to school each day.

"You get talking about things and new things jump up,” he said.

"My favourite thing to do when I was a child was riding my horse and chasing the cows to get them in the yard. It was hard back then ... people don't understand how hard it was.”

Mr Groves' great- granddaughter, Shaila-Kim Hill, was asked to draw Mr Grove's story of chasing cows for the book.

Ms Walters said anyone could submit their stories and could do so online or ask to be interviewed.

"We would love anyone born in 1955 or before to share short stories of their life as a child for possible inclusion in the book When I Was Young,” she said.

"Life through the eyes of a four to eight-year-old now is very different to what it was 60, 70, 80-plus years ago.

"If you have photos of yourself as a child that is even better.

"You also have the option of sharing your stories with a significant child and asking them to reflect or draw a picture of their favourite story. The young children of today can also share their own stories to compare life then and now.”

Part of the display at the Gympie Regional Council Library in celebrating 150 years of the Gold City. Rowan Schindler

Ms Walters encouraged everyone to talk to a significant older person in their life to record how their life was back then.

"Some family stories are worth sharing,” she said.

Stories can be submitted before September 20 via email, drop a hard copy to your local library or post to When I Was Young, 20 Hilton Rd, Gympie.

For more information or a submission form go to www. allaboardgympieregion.org.