DESTRUCTION: Storm damage on McIntosh creek Rd Gympie.
News

Reinforcements called for massive Gympie clean-up

Philippe Coquerand
by
12th Oct 2018 7:15 AM
ENERGEX workers have been kept busy all night attending to thousands of homes left without power from yesterday's wild storms.

"We're working through our lists and will be having reinforcements from different regions come to assist," SES Deputy Local Area Controller Steve Clough said.

"We've had 172 call-outs since 2pm, skylights and windows are our major problem but we're sorting through it," he said.

"We would like to let people know we're doing the best we can in this point in time."

Mr Clough has only slept one and a half hours overnight as crews work all hours to tend to the damage.

According to the Energex website, more than 1079 homes are still without power.

Yesterday afternoon 5274 of the 5584 total houses affected in southeast Queensland were reported in the Gympie Regional Council area as of 5.30pm.

