Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Great Sandy Strait
The Great Sandy Strait Danielle Stewart
News

Regulated waters around Fraser Island closed as of today

Shelley Strachan
by
1st Aug 2019 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FISHERS planning a trip to Fraser Island are reminded about the closure of regulated waters during the annual tailor run.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol District Manager Greg Bowness said the closed season applied from midday yesterday, August 1, to midday September 30, 2019.

"The closure is in place to protect tailor where they congregate for spawning and to help ensure the sustainability of this important recreational species for future generations,” he said.

"Anglers should fish outside the closed waters area that runs between Indian Head and Waddy Point.

"During the closure, the taking of all fin fish is prohibited within an area from a point 400m north of Waddy Point to a point 400m south of Indian Head, and 400m out to sea from low water.

Coast Guard Sandy Strait
Coast Guard Sandy Strait

"The closure does not apply to the collection of worms and pipis by hand.”

Mr Bowness said outside the closed waters area, fishers taking advantage of the tailor season should ensure they adhere to the species' minimum size limit of 35cm and the possession limit of 20 per person.

"There's a $533 on-the-spot fine for fishing in closed waters, while a fine of $266 to $533 applies for possessing undersized fish and the maximum penalty for these offences is $130,550.”

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol relies on the ongoing support of the community to help protect Queensland's valuable fisheries resources.

People who suspect illegal fishing activity should report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116.

For more information on Queensland fishing rules including closed seasons, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, call 13 25 23 or download the free 'Qld Fishing' app from Apple and Google app stores.

fishing fraser island sandy strait tailor tailor fishing tailor season
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    We celebrate the best sportsmen and women in Gympie region

    We celebrate the best sportsmen and women in Gympie region

    News It's Ashes time baby. The thrilling finish to the World Cup and we have a second stanza of the battle between Australia and England.

    MAP: 61 open homes in the Gympie region this week

    MAP: 61 open homes in the Gympie region this week

    News Check out these stylish and elegant open homes this weekend.

    Download your Bachelor tipping chart

    premium_icon Download your Bachelor tipping chart

    News The Bach is back, with hunky astrophysicist Matt Agnew single and ready to mingle...

    Ice addicts leave bizarre letters in 'Goldilocks' robberies

    premium_icon Ice addicts leave bizarre letters in 'Goldilocks' robberies

    Crime Two thieves broke into homes, slept in the beds and ate the food