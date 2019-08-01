Regulated waters around Fraser Island closed as of today

FISHERS planning a trip to Fraser Island are reminded about the closure of regulated waters during the annual tailor run.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol District Manager Greg Bowness said the closed season applied from midday yesterday, August 1, to midday September 30, 2019.

"The closure is in place to protect tailor where they congregate for spawning and to help ensure the sustainability of this important recreational species for future generations,” he said.

"Anglers should fish outside the closed waters area that runs between Indian Head and Waddy Point.

"During the closure, the taking of all fin fish is prohibited within an area from a point 400m north of Waddy Point to a point 400m south of Indian Head, and 400m out to sea from low water.

"The closure does not apply to the collection of worms and pipis by hand.”

Mr Bowness said outside the closed waters area, fishers taking advantage of the tailor season should ensure they adhere to the species' minimum size limit of 35cm and the possession limit of 20 per person.

"There's a $533 on-the-spot fine for fishing in closed waters, while a fine of $266 to $533 applies for possessing undersized fish and the maximum penalty for these offences is $130,550.”

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol relies on the ongoing support of the community to help protect Queensland's valuable fisheries resources.

People who suspect illegal fishing activity should report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116.

For more information on Queensland fishing rules including closed seasons, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, call 13 25 23 or download the free 'Qld Fishing' app from Apple and Google app stores.