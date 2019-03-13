Country music star's 'sad day' as family home goes on sale

Local icon Troy Cassar-Daley has emotionally spoken out about selling his house in the Wivenhoe Pocket.

A FOUR-bedroom river front home belonging to one of the CMC Rocks festival headliners is due to go under the hammer at the end of the month.

Ipswich's favourite adopted country music star Troy Cassar-Daley is undertaking the emotional sale of his 4ha family property at 142 Fielding Rd, Vernor.

The property, "Carinya", has only been on the market for a week now, is "definitely going to a lifestyle buyer" according to Ray White, Ipswich agent Jackson Wales.

"Someone who is moving off a residential block in Brisbane, or a local who wants a bit more space to have a horse," he said.

Cassar-Daley's country home will be one of nine rural properties to go under the hammer on March 29, by way of in-house auction at .

"He's a bloody nice bloke," Mr Wales said.

"I know what Troy paid for the property, but I don't know what he's prepared to sell it for."

Similar sized properties in Vernor, and neighbouring Fernvale have sold between $600,000 up to $1 million.

Cassar-Daley told the QT, in an exclusive interview, it was a bit of a sore point talking about the sale of the family farm.

"Yes, we've put the farm on the market. The kids are dating, and they don't want to hang out with mum and dad any more," he said.

"You have to work out where you want to spend your time and we're down to having just one horse, so it's a funny old time of life right now. We look at where it's going, and we have to downsize as its just Laurel and I now.

"I don't like talking about selling the farm to tell you the truth. I've become very attached to the Wivenhoe Pocket.

"It's only 10 acres and it pains me to think about it, but that's part of life. No one likes change, but it will affect me when we walk away.

"We might end up getting to the end of it and realising we need another farm, who knows?"

Cassar-Daley penned some heartfelt words to go along with the sales campaign, about watching his children grow up and the emotion invested in the property.

"This beautiful place has given us 10 amazing years watching our two kids grow, ride horses and fish in the stunning river," he wrote.

"The veranda has been the scene of many friends, drinks and sing-a-longs as well over the years.

"It's been a very inspirational place where many of my songs have been written across that old kitchen table with a few good mates.

"It's going to be sad day when we hand the keys over but new seasons are ahead for us now the kids have grown."

Mr Wales said the property's proximity to Ipswich, Rosewood and Brisbane will definitely be a selling point.

"One of the standout features is that it is so close to Ipswich, 10 acres so close to Ipswich and the fact that it's right on the river, there aren't many homes right on the river there,"

"That's the main highlight, the other features are the fact that there's nothing else you need to do, it's got sheds, it's got water allocations, the fencing is really good, everything is in really good condition,"

"You might want to change the colour and give it a paint, we're pushing that it's a ready to go lifestyle property, you basically have to pack your bags and move in."

The property offers boating, canoeing fishing and of course agricultural or grazing pursuits for hobby farmers.

The house still has modern conveniences such as air conditioning and open plan kitchen, living and dining areas, while retaining a certain country charm.

Set over two storeys there are four bedrooms all with built-in robes and two bathrooms. Other features include a huge four-bay powered shed with an annex.

There are two main paddocks, cattle yards and multiple day shelters, as well as a 14mL water allocation, town water and tank water, as well as grey water and septic systems.

The property will go under the hammer on March 29 at Ray White, Ipswich's in house auction at 81 Limestone St, Ipswich.