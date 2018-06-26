Menu
EXPERIENCED TEAM: The dedicated team at Koala Accounting are (back from left) Lesley Wenzel and Terri Innes and (front) Jennifer Albrecht, Marg Kay and Vicki Schooth. Absent is Julie Kirkpatrick.
News

Registered tax agents the best according to Gympie firm

26th Jun 2018 12:01 AM

USING a registered tax agent will be the best decision you make when it comes to lodgement of your income tax return this year.

Koala Accounting will claim every deduction you are entitled to.

The Tax Office has announced that there will be a focus on work related deductions, including motor vehicle and laundry in the coming year.

Keep your receipts and records and let Koala Accounting's highly trained staff advise you on which expenses are deductible.

"Use our experience and knowledge to get the best result,” one of the owners, Lesley Wenzel said.

She and the other owner, Julie Kirkpatrick, take great pride in the level of personal service provided at Koala Accounting.

"We like to answer questions and return phone calls in a timely manner,” said Lesley.

Whether you are an employee or in business, the highly trained and qualified team at Koala Accounting are well equipped to meet your tax and accounting needs.

