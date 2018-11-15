Region's youngest students still lagging behind

OUTSIDE ENTERTAINMENT: Gympie's Little Kids Day Out is a great step in keeping our youngest demographic from being developmentally vulnerable.

OUTSIDE ENTERTAINMENT: Gympie's Little Kids Day Out is a great step in keeping our youngest demographic from being developmentally vulnerable. Renee Albrecht

LONELINESS might be a rising problem in aging populations, but it's putting Gympie's youngest demographic at risk too.

When it comes to the social and physical readiness for school for children aged 0-4 years, the Gympie region scores worst of all Wide Bay and Sunshine coast regional areas.

The last Australian Early Development Census found 16.6 per cent of youngsters in this region were developmentally vulnerable in their physical health and well-being.

The Fraser Coast scored almost a poorly, at 15.8 per cent, while only about 10 per cent of Noosa and Sunshine Coast children fell into the highest risk band.

The Little Kids Day Out gives the region's youth an opportunity to explore in a widely physical exercise. David Crossley

For social competence, which covers responsibility and readiness to explore new things, 15 per cent of the region's youngest children were most vulnerable.

The study was last done in 2015, with the next due within a year.

Early Childhood Teachers Association president and former Gympie kindergarten teacher, Kim Walters said that, even for this age group, the proliferation of television, computers and digital entertainment had emerged as a replacement for exercise.

"They're not getting all that outdoor play,” she said.

"No-one says 'go and play until it's dark' any more.

"You got kicked out if you were hiding in the bedroom.”

Marion Sillett with Deklin Bradow, Elijah Fish, Ebony Penn, Noah Mahaffey, Director of CCC Early Learning Centre Mrs Susan Stonier, Hamish Dean, Bentley Bradow, Winston Hughes, Lillian Agnew and Chair of LKTO Committee Mrs Kim Walters ahead of the Little Kids Big Day. Philippe Coquerand

Mrs Walters said it was necessary for parents to give children the chance to enjoy physical play, pointing to parks or venues like the Gympie Jungle as perfect options.

She also agreed it was much easier said than done.

"(Some parents) just don't have the time,” she said.

The lack of designated facilities which cater for early childhood support is an ongoing issue, too.

"We do not have the facilities other towns have to support our new mums,” said Mrs Walters.

"Even though the (Gympie support) staff are excellent, the facilities are way below par.”

Wider awareness about the issues, and how important parents were in helping their children's growth, was also key.

"I don't know parents are aware of how important that is,” she said.

Mrs Walters welcomed Gympie Regional Council's efforts to boost early childhood growth including the Little Kids Day Out.

But efforts were far from finished.

"They should be congratulated for what they have done but there's always room for more.”