Region’s youngest humanitarian takes a stand against abuse

AT A time where victims are being silenced off the back of Victoria’s shock gag order for victims of sexual assault, the Gympie community is speaking up and taking a stand to help protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation.

Driving home the message that protecting kids is everyone’s job, local child Indiana Donovan is calling for locals to dig deep and join forces to donate and raise awareness and support Bravehearts vision of making Australia the safest country in the world to raise a child.

As part of White Balloon Day today (Friday, September 11) Indiana has started her own fundraising campaign to make a difference to the life of Aussie kids.

Indiana is a burgeoning humanitarian with a huge heart and at just 12 years old, is committed to fundraising to support children in need.

Through family and friends, and her local community, Indiana is asking for the Gympie community to donate with 100% of donations going towards raising much needed funds for the country’s leading child protection organisation.

For nearly 25 years, White Balloon Day has been fighting to protect children and reach Bravehearts’ vision to make Australia the safest place in the world to raise a child.

As Australia’s largest national child protection campaign, White Balloon Day encourages the community to raise funds and awareness of the role all Australians play in protecting children by wearing white and starting the conversation, actively helping to prevent child sexual assault and exploitation.

This year, White Balloon Day is a 24-hour giving day where the community can make donations to protect Aussie kids with a range of corporate partners committed to matching donations, doubling the fundraising efforts.

Bravehearts founder Hetty Johnston AM said that White Balloon Day is more important than ever this year, raising awareness about the integral role everyone needs to play in child protection – no matter your age, occupation or role as a parent.

“We all have a responsibility to speak up if we see something that doesn’t seem right when it comes to children – we all know it takes a village to raise a child and the same goes for protecting them,” Hetty said.

“It has been a very tough year for fundraising across Australia with our community impacted by the bush fires, drought, floods and now COVID-19 but what has been evident is that Australian’s are still prepared to give, and ultimately we need their support this White Balloon Day.

“The children of Australia deserve to have a childhood free of sexual assault and exploitation, which is why we need help to make this country the safest place in the world to raise a child.

“Australians simply need to don their white attire to inspire conversation within their community and help raise funds so we can continue to provide support for children and adults alike.

“White Balloon Day’s purpose is to raise awareness around the need to safeguard the future of Australian children through community education and funds, with just $12 being enough to give one child the resources to learn truly effective personal safety.”

White Balloon Day is a pivotal fundraiser for Bravehearts, with hundreds of events held across the country last year, the fundraising appeal this September 11 will raise funds vital for education, counselling, and training services.

“Our community has always been the backbone of all we do, and we need your assistance no matter how big or small – any support this White Balloon Day will help us, help others,” Hetty said.

“You can make a real difference by breaking the silence around child sexual assault and exploitation with research showing that simply talking about its prevalence, their impact and how to protect our children helps prevent them,” she said.

Australians can participate by wearing white, donating and registering to fundraise – whether it be at school, home, work or within local council.

For more information or to donate, please visit whiteballoonday.com.au/home/fundraise/fundraise-online/.

Bravehearts’ White Balloon Day is funded by the Commonwealth’s Department of Social Services, National Initiatives and is proudly supported by major sponsor Superannuation Advice Australia, oOH Media, Grant Broadcasters and G8 Education.

Need to talk to someone? Bravehearts is here to help - 1800 272 831 or www.bravehearts.org.au