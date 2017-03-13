Region's wildlife being 'caught up' in big dry

WITH it being so dry, our wildlife is venturing into places that they would not normally go. Often with deadly results, says Gympie's Di Woodstock...

OUR neighbours recently put up a beautiful four-strand fence around their property for keeping some cows in the paddock.

However, because the top strand is barb wire as well, there have been two recent incidents of mammals being caught on it.

One is a glider who sadly was already dead when it was found. It must have been gliding from the nearby tree and got caught near its back leg and couldn't get itself off.

A glider caught on the wire.

Today we found a young flying fox entangled in the top strand near a wild persimmon tree that is growing in the paddock.

Both wings were badly twisted around the barbs and it has injured its mouth in its efforts to chew itself free.

It is now at the vet and they will discuss the viability of the injuries with a bat carer to see if it needs to be euthanised or not. Often wing damage can't heal so they can't fly, which a bat needs to do.

If you do come across an animal caught on wire, the best thing to do is to drape a towel completely over it. This will protect it from the heat and also calm it until someone can come to help.

Our solution is to put a piece of tubing over the top strand where these flight paths are to protect the wildlife while still keeping the cows contained. This will be happening today.

These two incidents are why we need to check our fences for entangled animals on a daily basis if possible, and then call someone for help.

A ring tail possum having an afternoon drink.

Now is the time to put out bowls of water in the yard for the birds and animals to come to.

Have them at different heights, in the trees, on the ground and off the ground where possible.

Your local wildlife will thank you for it.