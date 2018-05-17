Region's top show jumpers take on best on day 2 of Show

TOP JUMPER: Billy Raymont and his horse Warrego Rueben will be of the top partnerships for the Grand Prix tomorrow.

TOP JUMPER: Billy Raymont and his horse Warrego Rueben will be of the top partnerships for the Grand Prix tomorrow. Rebecca Singh

GYMPIE'S best show jumpers Billy Raymont and Brett Warren will be in action tomorrow with Raymont vying for the Grand Prix and Warren the 1.25m Championship.

Both riders had a successful day in the arena, competing in the 1.25 jump.

Raymont is looking forward to competing at his local Show after a successful stint in Europe.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Last year I won the Australian series of the world cup league which qualified me for the World Cup final in Paris in April,” he said.

"I have been competing in the World Cup final in Europe the past few months and have taken a short break to do my local show and keep business going here.

"I will be heading back to Europe in June to compete in some general shows and keep campaigning. My horse is on the shortlist for the Equestrian Games in September and hopefully he will get on the team.”

Raymont is no stranger to the Gympie Show; he has been attending for 25 years, starting off in the sporting classes.

"We attended as a kid in the sporting classes, then junior jumping and now the bigger stuff,” he said.

"I have been coming for a long time and haven't missed the Show for quite some time and it is good to be back.”

Raymont's parents have horses on their property which started his passion from a young age.

"We used to ride a lot with our cousins and then went to pony club but I always favoured the jumping and went from there,” Raymont said.

Although the riders make it look easy, Raymont said it was a bit like dancing with a partner.

"Every horse is different. It is easier from some riders than others having an eye for distance and having a feel when your riding,” he said.

"In the past, the show jumping horses were ex-racehorses and were not specifically bred. We still use ex-racehorses but more horses are being bred in Australia especially for show jumping.”

Warren has been attending the Show for 30 years and his favourite part of show jumping is the challenge.

"It is a fair sport, the quickest wins. You have to jump cleanly which is different to other sports,” Warren said.

"It's a team effort between you and the horse. It is challenging because every horse is different.”