Region's surprise suburbs driving our property surge

Oaklyn, Samantha and Darren Hocking enjoy their new rural location, and are one example of a rising interest in Gympie's semi-rural suburbs where house prices are soaring. Renee Albrecht

RAINBOW Beach may take the top spot for house prices but the region's semi-rural suburbs are pushing back, with some areas' prices soaring more than 20 per cent in the past five years.

It will be no surprise the region's tourist hotspot has the highest median sale price of the past year at $489,000.

However the rest of the top five is overrun by regions known for their serenity.

Chatsworth claimed second with a median sale price of $435,000, followed by Araluen $429,500, Goomboorian $420,000 and Wolvi $417,500.

And it is not a case of high prices remaining high either.

In the past year, the median house price at Chatsworth has jumped 16.6 per cent and is up 33 per cent on what it was three years ago, while Araluen's prices have jumped 26.3 per cent in the past five years.

It was the third-highest rise in the region over that time, behind The Palms and Kandanga.

Bambling Property sales agent John McEwan said Chatsworth's market was riding on the crest of a surge in semi-rural development.

"It's an area where newer homes are being built,” Mr McEwan said.

That Goomboorian ranked so high on the list was also "a little bit of a surprise”.

Potential farm land is catching a investors eyes in the region. KIRILI LAMB

While he could not pinpoint why the area was having higher turnover, Mr McEwan said it was very attractive for lifestyle and farming.

As for which regions not on the list that had a shot of pushing for a spot in the top five in the future?

"I'm seeing Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove, Kilkivan and Goomeri get a flow-on effect from Gympie's market,” he said.

"More buyers have been searching out that way.”

Buyers looking for a bargain are well placed to start at Goomeri, which claimed top spot in the region's cheapest suburbs with a median price of $105,000.

The Goomeri market has dropped 23.6 per cent since this time last year but is still up 14.1per cent from three years ago.

Monkland was the second cheapest ($237,000), just ahead of Victory Heights ($240,000) and Kilkivan ($242,000).

Gympie rounded out the rankings with a median price of $260,000.