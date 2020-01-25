Region’s oldest, most successful family business has been sold

ONE of Gympie region’s oldest and successful family businesses will change hands at the end of next month, with the Madill Motor Group selling its seven businesses to Brisbane-based Motorama for an undisclosed sum.

Madills has been synonymous with Gympie business since its first car dealership was established by Tom and his brother Alex Madill back in 1935.

Madill family at the Young Farmers School in Gympie, Queensland, 1959John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland Neg: 195724

Two generations later and it is more successful than ever. It has grown into one of Queensland’s largest family owned automotive retailers, with multiple dealerships across Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

Madill No 1 Pty Ltd incorporates Madill Suzuki, Madill Honda (Noosa), Madill Mazda (Gympie), Madill Used Cars, John Madill Toyota (Gympie & Noosa), Madill Holden & HSV (Gympie & Noosa) and the RACQ.

Company spokesman Garth Madill said yesterday the family had signed a contract with Motorama, an even bigger family owned automotove retailer, which was now in the process of carrying out its due diligence.

Brad Chapman, Michelle Chapman, Caroline Madill and Adam Madill at the Gympie Business Awards.

“Hopefully, the outcome being a handover at the end of February or early March,” Mr Madill said.

He said the business had not been “on the market” when approached by Motorama.

“It was an off-market transaction,” he said. “We were approached by them.”

Motorama is held by the Woelders family, well known acquaintances and good friends of the Madills.

It is understood Mark Woelders was in Gympie yesterday with Adam Madill and Garth’s brother John, meeting staff as part of the due diligence process. Adam is to remain as Dealer Principal of Madill Mazda/Suzuki/Holden in Gympie.

Adam Madill.

The Madill Motor Group is a family owned business that has operated for over 84 years on the wider Sunshine Coast, between Noosa and Gympie. From humble beginnings in 1935, founder, the late Thomas Madill, together with wife Leda and family Garth, John and Robyn, have built a very proud and nationally respected privately owned business.

The Madill Motor Group business covers the sale, service and repair of new and pre-owned motor vehicles for some of Australia’s most recognised brands, including Toyota, Holden, HSV, Mazda, Honda, Suzuki, as well as the RACQ Roadside assistance service.

Simon Guthrie (Dealer Principal Motorama City Holden, HSV and Kia) and his family will be relocating to Noosa as Dealer Principal of the Madill Group, and Dealer Principal of the Toyota business.

“I’m really excited and humbled to have this opportunity to lead such an iconic and well recognised business. The Madill’s have played a fantastic role in building the business. I’m particularly impressed by how they’ve engaged closely with the local community through a number of sponsorship & business initiatives”, Simon Guthrie, Dealer Principal, Madill Group said yesterday.

“I’m also also pleased that both John and Garth Madill will continue their roles as ambassadors for the group, helping us through the ownership transition and understanding the local community”

The Motorama Group is a third generation, family owned business located in Brisbane. This year, the Motorama Group will be celebrating 60 years in business. They currently represent brands including Toyota, Mitsubishi, Holden, HSV, Kia, Jeep, Ford and Nissan, and have a large used car retail operation and finance brokerage.

“It has been really refreshing to work with another family owned business with a strong, values and family driven culture. We are really excited and comfortable that we are passing our business that we have grown for so long, to a business that we know will continue the great legacy we have created for the northern Sunshine Coast & Gympie community” John Madill, Madill’s Motor Group.

The acquisition is expected to settle in early March 2020.