‘Region’s green energy projects vital to our future’

WIND and Solar generated electricity is now the lowest cost electricity available.

This has been confirmed by independent organisations, e.g. Lazard’s Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis Version 13.0.

This is great news for consumers who should see a reduction in bills as more renewable energy is built and available to users.

There is no ongoing production of greenhouse gas emissions from renewable energy resources.

It is also great news for the planet.

There is no ongoing production of greenhouse gas emissions from renewable energy resources.

Greenhouse gas emissions are vital to the planet now.

Since the 1750s, humanity has burnt so much fossil fuels that the atmospheres content of CO2 has risen from around 280 to nearly 420 parts per million.

This does drive global warming and induces severe climate changes that actually threatens the survival of all lifeforms, including humans, on this planet.

Science indicates that over hundreds of millions of years, the previously high levels of atmospheric CO2 were associated with much higher temperatures.

The atmospheric CO2 levels were reduced by plants and animals adsorbing the CO2 from the air, and this has become fossilised as coal, oil and gas as well as limestone.

This process, that has taken millions of years, is being undone by humanity as we burn fossil fuels and use limestone for cement production.

Mr Keys says a shift to renewables will be better for the community in the long term. For Herald Sun Realestate

We can be sure that fossil fuel is the source of the increase in CO2 because of the composition of the fossil carbon is different to the usual carbon we breathe and eat.

This change can only be due to the release of the fossilised carbon in fossil fuels and limestones.

So the faster we go down the renewable energy path by building wind and solar farms and stop using fossil fuels the better for our community in the long haul.

Our region should welcome the proposals for the sake of our descendants.

Their lives and lifestyles will depend on our actions now.

Murray Keys, President Gympie Community Solar Association