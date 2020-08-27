Region’s failing roads, paths and bridges to get $17.4m fix

A number of Gympie region roads will be fixed and upgrade over the next year under a $17.4m program. File photo

A number of Gympie region roads will be fixed and upgrade over the next year under a $17.4m program. File photo

A NUMBER of Gympie region roads will be upgraded and repaired over the next 12 months under a $17.4 million capital roads program endorsed by Gympie Regional Council on Wednesday.

The 2020-21 budget was adopted at the July 29, council meeting, and the capital roads program included $17.4 million for roads, paths and bridges.

The council on Wednesday endorsed the program, councillor Bob Fredman saying it was time “to get on with” the works.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

In Gympie, Stewart Terrace from Tozer St to Horseshoe Bend will undergo asphalt resurfacing, and Mudlo Road, internal roads at the Gympie Showgrounds roads and Luckona Court will all be fixed.

Several roads will be widened, including Amamoor Creek Road, Cedar Pocket Road and Eel Creek Road, a number of bridges will be replaced, including a bridge on Kandanga Creek Road.

Cedar Pocket Gap Road is among one of the roads that will be upgraded over the next year. File photo

Pathways along the Cooloola Coast, including Rainbow Beach, will also be upgraded.

A number of minor upgrades, painting and other work will also be done to cycle paths, footpaths, the Inskip Point Road foreshore and gravel roads in the region under the program.

Gympie Regional Council Works Program 2020-21

Asphalt resurfacing

Stewart Tce (Tozer St to Horseshoe Bend)

Road Renewal

Mudlo Road

Gympie Showgrounds Internal Roads

Luckona Court

Stormwater drainage renewal

Yellow Gully Road Concrete floodway renewal

Snapper Creek stormwater replacement

Timber bridge renewal works

Imbil Town Bridge

General rehabilitation/renewal works

Bridge replacement

Kandanga Creek Road – Doyle’s Bridge

Cullinane Road – Mothar Mountain

Tandur Road bridge

Road widenings

Investigator Avenue

Groundwater Road

Cedar Pocket Road and Gap Road

Gap Road

McIntosh Creek Road, Jones Hill

Hoopers Road

Sandy Creek Road

Amamoor Creek Road

Rocks Road

Eel Creek Road

Pathways

Kurrawa Drive, Rainbow Beach

Cooloola Coast Esplanade, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay

Excelsior Road

Mellor Street

Seal gravel roads

Cavanagh Road

Brooloo Township roads

Lowe Road

Carparks

Edward Street, Imbil

Chatsworth Road, Two Mile

Gympie Hockey

Works on foreshores

Inksip Point Road