Region’s failing roads, paths and bridges to get $17.4m fix
A NUMBER of Gympie region roads will be upgraded and repaired over the next 12 months under a $17.4 million capital roads program endorsed by Gympie Regional Council on Wednesday.
The 2020-21 budget was adopted at the July 29, council meeting, and the capital roads program included $17.4 million for roads, paths and bridges.
The council on Wednesday endorsed the program, councillor Bob Fredman saying it was time “to get on with” the works.
In Gympie, Stewart Terrace from Tozer St to Horseshoe Bend will undergo asphalt resurfacing, and Mudlo Road, internal roads at the Gympie Showgrounds roads and Luckona Court will all be fixed.
Several roads will be widened, including Amamoor Creek Road, Cedar Pocket Road and Eel Creek Road, a number of bridges will be replaced, including a bridge on Kandanga Creek Road.
Pathways along the Cooloola Coast, including Rainbow Beach, will also be upgraded.
A number of minor upgrades, painting and other work will also be done to cycle paths, footpaths, the Inskip Point Road foreshore and gravel roads in the region under the program.
Gympie Regional Council Works Program 2020-21
Asphalt resurfacing
Stewart Tce (Tozer St to Horseshoe Bend)
Road Renewal
Mudlo Road
Gympie Showgrounds Internal Roads
Luckona Court
Stormwater drainage renewal
Yellow Gully Road Concrete floodway renewal
Snapper Creek stormwater replacement
Timber bridge renewal works
Imbil Town Bridge
General rehabilitation/renewal works
Bridge replacement
Kandanga Creek Road – Doyle’s Bridge
Cullinane Road – Mothar Mountain
Tandur Road bridge
Road widenings
Investigator Avenue
Groundwater Road
Cedar Pocket Road and Gap Road
Gap Road
McIntosh Creek Road, Jones Hill
Hoopers Road
Sandy Creek Road
Amamoor Creek Road
Rocks Road
Eel Creek Road
Pathways
Kurrawa Drive, Rainbow Beach
Cooloola Coast Esplanade, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay
Excelsior Road
Mellor Street
Seal gravel roads
Cavanagh Road
Brooloo Township roads
Lowe Road
Carparks
Edward Street, Imbil
Chatsworth Road, Two Mile
Gympie Hockey
Works on foreshores
Inksip Point Road