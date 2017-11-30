Region's 2300km of roads gets some love

SEAL THE DEAL: The council wants to be more efficient with its road resealing.

MAINTENANCE of the region's 2316km of roads is getting some help with resealing work, an arterial road upgrade and new equipment all on Gympie Regional Council's meeting list last week.

With an eye on efficiency, the council voted to give maintenance and management of resealing work this coming year to one company instead of multiple contracts.

At a cost of $572,000, RPQ Spray Seal will arrange and manage repair and resealing work on the region's 7.6millionsqm of sealed road.

Councillors were told the 20-year schedule meant that 5 per cent of the region's roads were resealed every year, with the Western region expected to receive the bulk of this year's attention.

East Deep Creek Rd is also getting some love, with a $2 million tender from Sunshine Coast Consulting being accepted for upgrades to the road.

The work will include widening the sealed segment to 10m, improvements to drainage in the area, and the use of cement to stabilise the road's footpath.

Tyrell Rd will also be upgraded as part of the work.

Gympie Times reporter Scott Kovacevic examines several serious potholeson East Deep Creek Rd. Jacob Carson

A total of $2.61 million was set aside in the budget for the project, including $1.48 million from the State Government.

The council will also have a shiny new grader to help maintain the region's rural roads.

Councillors voted unanimously to accept a tender from Hitachi Australia, worth $395,000, for the new grader, while one of their old machines was traded in for $104,500.

In total, the council has a fleet of six graders available for the region's road maintenance.