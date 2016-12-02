Regional tourism thriving

Tourism in the region has remained steady since the September holidays.

THE Gympie region has made a huge splash with overseas tourists according to Destination Gympie Region, with reports of the usual drop in tourists before Christmas failing to appear.

Discussing their quarterly tourism report with council at the Wednesday workshop, DGR tourism manager Andrew Saunders told council the upswing had followed several articles on the area appearing in European magazines.

Council was told the area had seen a significant increase in the number of European tourists choosing to holiday in the area, and advertising would continue to target Germanic speaking countries to further drive this trend.

Mr Saunders also said one of the most successful tourism boosts had come from a story in the Hosier edition of American Automobile Magazine, which experts said was worth the equivalent of $575,000 in advertising expenditure.

Council also heard the region's exposure was set to grow, with the SBS food channel recently filming in the area and Lonely Planet travel guide visiting the region in October.

While the increased visitor numbers were great, Mr Saunders said a next step was to encourage visitors to spend at least one extra night per person in the region, which would have a huge impact on the region's economy.