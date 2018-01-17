Menu
Regional school's numbers surge thanks to one family

THREE TIMES THE CHARM: Indica, Tywin and Phoenix Blake, surrounded by parents Linda and Ash, are about to give a huge boost to Woolooga State School's student numbers.
scott kovacevic
STUDENT numbers at Woolooga State School are about to surge in 2018, and one family is playing a big part in the record-breaking year.

Triplets Phoenix, Indica and Tywin Blake are half of the students who are about to start prep at the quiet school which had only 10 enrolments last year.

The trio bring the total number of prep students to six, which parents Linda and Ash Blake said should be a record for one year at the small school.

So, with such a big change coming, what were the youngsters looking forward to?

Tywin and Indica both said were eager to hit the computers, while Phoenix was excited to get creative with the play-doh.

Not that they were willing to wait, with their new school shoes already a hit and on parade for the interview.

Mr and Mrs Blake, however, were a little split on their children's step up to school.

"I'm feeling good but mum's a bit different,” Mr Blake said.

Mrs Blake said there was definitely an emotional string being tugged.

"They're our last babies and all three of them are going at once,” she said.

Not that the triplets were caught up in that, she said.

"It's all exciting, new shoes and new uniforms and hats, and school bags.”

With their cafe's closing time mostly in sync with school hours, there would still be plenty of time for the family to get together.

It might even give them time to expand their store, The Rusty Ute.

Topics:  education gympie education school students woolooga

