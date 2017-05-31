Regional finals music to Southside students' ears

THE SOUND OF MUSIC: The Southside State School choir will be competing at the Creative Generation Voices regional final.

Southside choir to get creative at finals: VOICES will be in harmony tomorrow as Southside State School choir students compete in the Creative Generation Voices regional finals after taking out gold in the district heats.

Held at Banksia State School on Bribie Island, the students will be performing among schools from Bundaberg to Redcliffe.

Choir director Sarah Tollner said the opportunity to compete in the finals was a wonderful achievement for the students, and a great lesson in the success which can come from hard work.

"Seeing the children work as a team and knowing how much they've sacrificed, their lunchtimes, knowing how much they mean for the kids... and knowing what they can achieve if they put in that hard work," she said.

"Working in a choir is really a team effort, and these children have shown that."

Mrs Tollner said the district competition was tough.

"The choirs here are really quite competitive and well toured by the other teachers in town."

With the high quality of competition, she said reaching the finals was a great experience for the students regardless of what the outcome might be.

"I know the choirs down there... they are very very good, so I think it's just a honour to be selected amongst those conductors and those choirs," Mrs Tollner said.

"To have the children see those choirs as well is a great opportunity."