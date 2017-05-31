24°
Regional dailies have a unique community connection

Shelley Strachan | 31st May 2017 5:24 AM

IT WAS great to see the turnout at the Red Rose Rally in Gympie yesterday, where everyone was united in their determination to stamp out the vile scourge of domestic violence, and make it clear to those who continue to commit it, it won't be tolerated.

A distinctly cool breeze at the District court house during the rally was a sharp reminder that winter will be upon us tomorrow.

Being a born and bred Queenslander, the thermals are packed as I prepare to head off to Canberra this morning to attend the national summit on the future of the media in Australia. I will be meeting with Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien at Parliament House before joining the summit, where media CEOs from throughout the nation will speak on media reform, as will PM Malcolm Turnbull.

The changes are necessary to ensure companies like News Corp Australia, which owns The Gympie Times and many other regional dailies, remain viable into the future. The Gympie Times is an integral part of this region; no other media comes close to having the history (150 years next year), the knowledge of the region and its people or the commitment.

We need to make sure we are here for the next 150 years. Go Queensland!

Gympie Times

Topics:  canberra editorial media reform opinion

