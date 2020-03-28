Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REX Airlines
REX Airlines
Business

Regional airlines get $198 million support

by Colin Brinsden
28th Mar 2020 12:01 PM

The Morrison government is providing $198 million in support to regional airlines struggling through the coronavirus crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has announced.

This will bring its total commitment to the aviation sector during the crisis to $1 billion.

"This package guarantees core routes for domestic air freight will remain open and essential workers remain employed, while providing vital financial support for airlines servicing regional and remote locations," Mr McCormack said on Saturday.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Regional airlines get $198 million support

More Stories

aviation coronavirus covid-19 economic downturn regional airlines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Q&A: Where candidates stand on region’s hot issues

        premium_icon Q&A: Where candidates stand on region’s hot issues

        News Gympie council election 2020: 30 hopefuls grilled on key issues within the region

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Information The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation and it’s understandable that...

        Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        premium_icon Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Education Queensland teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Pandemic splits Gympie family

        premium_icon Pandemic splits Gympie family

        News Dad stuck on other side of border from family indefinitely as greater coronavirus...