Qld region remains free from Covid-19

THE Central Highlands and Isaac regions remain 100 per cent free from coronavirus, while many surrounding districts continue to see new cases.

Eight cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Central Queensland, although they have all been restricted to coastal regions, with six in Rockhampton, one in Livingstone and one in Gladstone.

A total of 15 cases have been recorded in the Mackay and Whitsunday regions, none of which have extended to the Isaac region.

New data released by the State Government also revealed the coronavirus hot spots in Queensland.

Clusters of outbreaks have been recorded in densely populated areas across the sunshine state and concentrated in areas including the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast to a lesser extent.

Queensland coronavirus cases by local government area.

The Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service region has had 190 cases of coronavirus with 53 still active, and 137 recovered patients and no deaths, compared with Metro North's 314 in total 76 still active, 235 recovered with three of the state's six deaths alongside Metro South's 248 cases, 81 still active with no recorded deaths.

In launching the online site Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has promised the website "will be the single source of truth for all Queensland Covid-19 data drawn from across the state".

What the website health.qld.gov.au/covid-data has revealed is the state's North West and South West health regions have stayed coronavirus free alongside the Mater Health Area plus the Children's Health Queensland.

The sparsely populated Northern Cap and Torres Strait areas are also virus free for now.

Central Queensland has fared comparatively well with just eight cases to date, two active and six recovered while Mackay sits on 15, with four active and 11 recovered.

There have been 55,533 Queenslanders in self-quarantine, with 2971 still having to be shut-off from the wider community.

The Gold Coast has had more than 9000 in quarantine while the Sunshine Coast has more than 5000.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Queensland as they increase over time.

Premier Palaszczuk along with Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles and Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young launched the new Queensland Covid-19 data website.

The Premier said the website would breakdown regional data by Local Government Area, giving communities more oversight of their local cases.

"We know the COVID-19 situation is changing daily which is why we prioritised building this data site to keep Queenslanders informed.

While no confirmed cases have extended to the region, local GP's are well equipped if one does arise with Emerald opening the first GP-led rural respiratory clinic in regional Australia earlier this month.

Many Central Highlands businesses have been forced to close, including Emerald's Crave Juice, although owner Jody Haylock is hopeful it won't be forever.

Clermont's Joy Wright is one of many community members showing initiative, by making face masks, surgical gowns and caps for the local GP's, as well as shopping trolley covers for community members.

With many students learning from home this term, a Year 7 student took the isolation period as a chance to learn something new and made a new bow tie for his school principal.

Police across the region have been proud of communities' compliance with new regulations and are hopeful it would ensure the region remained coronavirus free for the future.