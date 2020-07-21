Region records strongest building activity since 2015

BBOM TIMES: The Gympie council has just recorded the highest number of buliding approvals in five years..

BBOM TIMES: The Gympie council has just recorded the highest number of buliding approvals in five years..

THE Gympie region is growing strong, with a steady stream of building approvals over the past five years.

MORE GYMPIE REGION NEWS:

A daughter’s moving tribute to her extraordinary Kandanga Dad

He grabbed her throat and choked her until she kneed him

Building approvals can include a wide variety of building works such as new houses or units, new roofs and duplexes.

The overall trend and underlying trend for the years 2016 to 2020 is provided below.

June 2020 total approvals year to date – 940*, underlying trend 535

June 2019 total approvals year to date – 2263*, underlying trend 479

June 2018 total approvals year to date – 531

June 2017 total approvals year to date – 518

June 2016 total approvals year to date – 483

The Pie Creek strawberry farm was wiped out during the hailnado in October 2018.

Between October 2018 and May 2020 there was a large increase in building approvals for re-roofing works. This relates in a large part to re-roofing works resulting from wide-spread hail storm damage in late 2018 storm event nicknamed ‘Hailnado’.