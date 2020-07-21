Region records strongest building activity since 2015
THE Gympie region is growing strong, with a steady stream of building approvals over the past five years.
MORE GYMPIE REGION NEWS:
A daughter’s moving tribute to her extraordinary Kandanga Dad
He grabbed her throat and choked her until she kneed him
Building approvals can include a wide variety of building works such as new houses or units, new roofs and duplexes.
The overall trend and underlying trend for the years 2016 to 2020 is provided below.
- June 2020 total approvals year to date – 940*, underlying trend 535
- June 2019 total approvals year to date – 2263*, underlying trend 479
- June 2018 total approvals year to date – 531
- June 2017 total approvals year to date – 518
- June 2016 total approvals year to date – 483
Between October 2018 and May 2020 there was a large increase in building approvals for re-roofing works. This relates in a large part to re-roofing works resulting from wide-spread hail storm damage in late 2018 storm event nicknamed ‘Hailnado’.