Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BBOM TIMES: The Gympie council has just recorded the highest number of buliding approvals in five years..
BBOM TIMES: The Gympie council has just recorded the highest number of buliding approvals in five years..
News

Region records strongest building activity since 2015

Shelley Strachan
21st Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gympie region is growing strong, with a steady stream of building approvals over the past five years.

MORE GYMPIE REGION NEWS:

A daughter’s moving tribute to her extraordinary Kandanga Dad

He grabbed her throat and choked her until she kneed him

Building approvals can include a wide variety of building works such as new houses or units, new roofs and duplexes.

The overall trend and underlying trend for the years 2016 to 2020 is provided below.

  • June 2020 total approvals year to date – 940*, underlying trend 535
  • June 2019 total approvals year to date – 2263*, underlying trend 479
  • June 2018 total approvals year to date – 531
  • June 2017 total approvals year to date – 518
  • June 2016 total approvals year to date – 483
The Pie Creek strawberry farm was wiped out during the hailnado in October 2018.
The Pie Creek strawberry farm was wiped out during the hailnado in October 2018.

Between October 2018 and May 2020 there was a large increase in building approvals for re-roofing works. This relates in a large part to re-roofing works resulting from wide-spread hail storm damage in late 2018 storm event nicknamed ‘Hailnado’.

gympie economy gympie houses gympie jobs
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $120k Gympie fraud case delayed

        premium_icon $120k Gympie fraud case delayed

        News A 63-year-old man represented himself in the District Court this week

        Fredman stands by Main Roads ‘a — end of the world’ lash

        premium_icon Fredman stands by Main Roads ‘a — end of the world’ lash

        News Gympie councillor said he only told half the story when he pointed the finger at...

        8 names facing Gympie courts today

        premium_icon 8 names facing Gympie courts today

        News District Court is in its second week of sittings in Gympie. See the full list of...

        Teen accused of terrifying Gympie home invasion

        premium_icon Teen accused of terrifying Gympie home invasion

        News His co-accused allegedly had a machete, threatened to take one of the victim’s into...