Region on alert: prepare for a big storm season

Batten the hatches Gympie - storm activity in this region is on the rise and residents have been warned to be prepared.

GYMPIE residents are being put on alert now to prepare for storm season, after new figures revealed a dramatic increase in storm activity in the region.

Gympie State Emergency Service area controller Will Gretton said it was essential locals acted early to try to minimise the impact of storms on the community.

His comment comes after a severe storm struck the region in October, dumping heavy rainfall and leading to flash flooding.

"The storm Gympie experienced in October demonstrated how dangerous and unpredictable weather can be,” Mr Gretton said.

"It also pointed to what we have noticed in this region in the last two years: the level of storm activity is trending upwards.

"Our Gympie SES volunteers responded to more than 120 incidents last storm season â€" more than triple the number of callouts compared to the year before.

"There was a significant increase in the number of calls relating to flooded homes and flood-damaged properties.

"Requests for help relating to flooded homes in 2016 alone were greater than the total number of callouts Gympie SES volunteers received during the 2015 season.”

Mr Gretton said residents could take simple measures to prevent water damaging or inundating their homes.

"Clearing gutters will reduce the risk of water building up and entering the home, while trimming trees can prevent branches breaking off in storms and damaging property,” he said.

"It is pleasing to see many locals have already taken proactive measures in the event of severe weather.

"Their efforts will help reduce the impact of storms and support the work of our personnel on the ground.”

Mr Gretton said the SES was ready to help the Gympie community this storm season.

"Gympie is looking at another busy storm season ahead, if last year's season is any guide,” he said.

"Our orange-clad volunteers have been busy training during the winter months to hone their skills, meaning they will be ready if called upon.”

Swiftwater rescue firefighters will also be on standby to boost Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) severe weather and flood response capability.

"Our specially trained swiftwater rescuers are stationed at Gympie and are equipped to respond at a moment's notice,” Gympie Fire and Rescue Area Commander John Von Nida said.

"We have capacity to shift resources around the region, ensuring we can act quickly and effectively to keep the community safe.

"While we are making preparations, we also need Gympie residents to help us by staying away from floodwaters whether in a vehicle or on foot.

"Floodwater is unpredictable and deceiving because no-one knows what is underneath the surface.

"Avoiding floodwater will prevent unnecessary risks to the safety of Gympie locals and rescuers and go a long way toward helping the community get through this storm season unscathed.”