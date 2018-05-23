Region loses a world sports hero

Jenny Harragon with her coveted Golden Nugget award in 2002.

ONE of Gympie region's stand-out sporting heroes, Jenny Harragon, has died, aged 65, after a battle with illness.

The former international Bowls player has represented Australia internationally seven times according to her multiple listings on the Kandanga Bowls Club Honour Board.

Bowls Australia marked her passing with a special website tribute.

The 58th person to wear the Australian team cap, she made her Australian debut in 1998 and enjoyed a seven year international career from 1998.

She retired from competition in 2005 to take up her role as an Australian selector, from 2006 to 2013.

Jenny Harragon from Gympie.

Highlights recalled by Bowls Australia included representing Australia at the Commonwealth Games in 2002 and the World Bowls Championships in 2004.

She was skipper of the Australian women's fours team at the 2002 Games in Manchester and achieved her best result on the international stage at the 2004 World Championships, where she won silver in the women's triples.

At the national level, she helped Queensland secure the National Round Robin trophy in 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2005.

Her friend and long term playing partner Puddy Dan said friends and family had known for a few months that Mrs Harragon had cancer.

"She was in hospital when she had a stroke,” she said.

"We were partners on the bowling green for years.

"A lot of people changed partners but our partnership was one of the lasting ones.

"Jen was always a very liked person.

"She was always approachable and she had the gift of the gab.

"She was always approachable and people could talk to her any time.

"A couple of really proud moments for Jen and for me were when she was judged Lady of the Carnival in 1998 at the Bowls Queensland state council and state championships.

"We were a good team and played a lot of bowls over the years.

"I was 12 or 13 years as her bowling partner, which is probably a bit of a record.

"Jenny and I stayed together as really good friends.

"We were both Australian selectors and we more or less retired from competition then.”

Mrs Harragon, who lived at Veteran but played for Kandanga, will be remembered by husband John and the rest of her family at a funeral service at Cooloola Coast Crematorium Chapel in Brisbane Rd from 1.30pm Monday, and all friends are invited.