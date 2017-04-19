Region is experiencing never before seen home approvals

COUNCIL will today consider adopting the Gympie Regional Council Corporate Plan 2017-2022.

This plan addresses key strategic themes for not only council but also for the wider community as we move forward as one of the truly evolving regional centres of Queensland.

I would also like to thank those members of the community who provided feedback through our community engagement/consultation period which was an important process to bring the finalised Corporate Plan before council.

One of the key themes addressed in the plan is our economy. As a community we have seen significant improvements in our tourism visitation right across the region.

We are also experiencing never before seen housing approvals and construction for this region. Local businesses are confident of future growth, as per the recent business confidence survey.

The Gympie Times supports this confidence which is clearly evidenced by their current advertising campaign.

This reflects that the Gympie region is not only vibrant, but also growing and changing with council plans for family friendly places in the CBD, a state of the art transit centre and planned accessibility to the Mary River to name but a few of councils planned projects over the remainder of this term.

I certainly endorse their comments "Our region is on the move”.