Region hops to it on frog finding project

IF YOU missed out on taking part in the Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee's Find a Frog in February Citizen Science project there will be another chance next year.

MRCCC project officer Eva Ford said that the particularly dry February meant numbers were down on expectations.

"February was chosen as it is usually good and wet,” she said. "Even so we had over 400 records from Toogooum in the north, Bellthorpe to the south and west to Glastonbury.”

Ms Ford said that records from the Wallum country were scarce, but well represented from most other regions.

She said that a total of 22 species were recorded from more than 60 observers, with the big three endangered species on the list.

She said the giant barred frog, cascade frog and tusked frog are regarded as nationally endangered, though the tusked frog seems pretty safe in this region.

German visitor Lydia Rathgerber checks out a common green tree frog.

Ms Ford said the project was designed to try to find the distribution of as many frog species as possible to enable better land and waterway management.

"The best way to encourage native frogs is by having a diverse habitat,” Ms Ford said. "Frog ponds, vegetation round dams and a general messy environment are best.”

She said that leaving undergrowth, having grasses and sedges and branches and logs on the ground are good for all wildlife not just frogs.

"One unwanted piece of information from the project was how well cane toads can scramble their way into water sources,” Ms Ford said. "They seem to be quite capable of jumping 350-400mm across a gap.”

Citizen Science is an opportunity for anyone in a community to contribute to increasing knowledge largely via observation.

Ms Ford said that frogs can be a early indication of change in environmental factors.

MRCCC will be willing to keep getting frog records to add to the data base and these can be sent to eva.ford@mrccc.org.au