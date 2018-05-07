Region hit with heavy falls of up to 57mm, and more on way

The Sunshine Coast is experiencing heavy rain falls in a disappointing finish to the long weekend.

The Sunshine Coast is experiencing heavy rain falls in a disappointing finish to the long weekend. Bureau of Meteorology

THE Gympie region has received up to 57mm of rain since 9am today and another wet day is on the way tomorrow.

The widespread showers and rain forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology eventuated and is set to stick around tomorrow, though the Labour Day long weekend will be over.

It has been a miserable end to the long weekend, with many families planning camping trips away to take advantage of the extra day off.

Double Island Point received 20mm since 9am today, but Cedar Pocket has received up to 32mm. Gympie recorded falls of up to 37mm.

Wappa Dam has received 43mm today, Mapleton 33mm, Maleny 11mm, and Moy Pocket 25mm.

Pomona has had the brunt of it though, with falls of 54mm and 57mm. Goomboorian had 27mm.

Motorists are reminded to be on the lookout for flash flooding and, if they see a road covered in water to "forget it”.