Region forest could be home to new bike park

Motorbike riders could soon get to play in the Curra State Forest.

Motorbike riders could soon get to play in the Curra State Forest. Chris Ison ROK200816cenduro4

MOTORBIKE riders could have a new regional playground with a multi-track park proposed in the Curra State Forest.

Able to challenge to all skill levels, the park would be expected to draw 300-400 people every week if approved by Gympie Regional Council and host to 90 riders on a "busy” day.

The proposed site, located off Bradys Rd about 5km east of Curra and already home to "informal” dirt bike tracks, would feature five different tracks to cater for riders across all levels from beginner to advanced.

A trials bike course would also be built on the 32.27ha site, along with a workshop and a sign-on building with a canteen.

Parking, a playground and barbecues would also be provided.

The park would run four days a week, from 8.30am-5pm Friday-Sunday and one on one other weekday yet to be determined.

According to the application the park's forest local is a perfect solution for concerns over bike noise, with the closest residence (which might be impacted by the park) 800m away.

No public address system is proposed for the site, which would help to keep noise levels down.

However to cope with the increased traffic if the park is built parts of Bradys Rd may need to widened, some vegetative areas should be cleared to improve safety, and improvements be made to the crossing at Curra Creek.

Public comment on the proposal closes on February 9, and can be addressed to the Assessment Manager at Gympie Regional Council, or through planning@gympie.qld.gov.au