Region continues run of no new COVID-19 cases

THE number of coronavirus cases tied to the Gympie region has remained unchanged for the fourth day in a row, as case numbers continue to slow across Queensland.

A small jump of 13 took the total state cases to 934 yesterday, with those in the Sunshine Coast Health and Hospital Services staying at 84. The new cases brought Australia’s total to 5894 as of yesterday.

The death toll from the disease has continued to rise, with 46 people now having died after contracting the virus – five of those in Queensland.

More than 170 of Queensland residents to contract the disease have recovered, and the state has tested more than 58,000 residents.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday warned residents to stay home over the Easter break or risk coronavirus “horror scenarios”.

“This Easter weekend will be incredibly important. Stay at home,” Mr Morrison said.

“Failure to do so this weekend would completely undo everything we have achieved so far together, and potentially worse.”

The long-called for modelling the Federal Government was relying on to control the pandemic was also released yesterday.

The models, created by the Doherty Institute, showed an unmitigated worst case scenario in which 90 per cent of Australians were infected.

If that happened, no more than 15 per cent of people in need of intensive care would have been admitted.

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy called it an “horrendous scenario”.

“A daily demand for new intensive care beds of 35,000-plus.”

These forecasts were cut by the decision to close the borders and install self-isolation and quarantine measures.