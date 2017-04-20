Region benefits from 24% building approval boom

Building approvals in Gympie are soaring, up 24% over the same period last year.

BUILDING in Gympie continues to soar with this year-to-date approvals total showing a 24% increase on last year's rates.

As of the end of March, 279 total approvals had been granted in the region so far this year, well above the 2016 and 2015 totals of 224 and 223.

The growth also represents a 121% increase from the number of approvals made over the same period in 2013.

According to the report before council at yesterday's general meeting, 119 approvals were issued last month, including 41 new dwellings and a duplex.

In comparison only 27 new dwellings were approved in March 2016, and 91 approvals overall.

Moving to note the report, councillor Mark McDonald said it was "the third month in a row” approvals were up for the region.

He added it was particularly important to note the growth was not confined to only one specific part of the region.

"It's not restricted to the Cooloola Coast,” he said.

"It's all over the region.”

Cr McDonald also praised that many of the approvals were high in estimated cost and a good sign for the economy.

While agreeing the high value was a good sign for the region, Cr James Cochrane stressed it was important to keep in mind the need for lower value approvals, to ensure housing in the region would remain affordable.

According to the report, 77 of the dwellings in March were privately certified and 42 were council certified.

So far this financial year 817 approvals have been made in the Gympie region.