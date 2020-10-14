‘Regenerative farming would kill two birds with one stone’

Gympie's Tim Jerome is running as an Independent in the upcoming Queensland state election 2020.

Statement from Independent state election candidate for Gympie Tim Jerome

TONY Perrett and the LNP say they are for the farmer, but are they?

I agree they use to be.

The National Party were once a great party, but they are certainly not now. Like most political parties they started with good intentions and good policies. But!

Then money came into it. Tony Perrett’s party is now a party for the capitalists and big foreign owned farming companies that look after the big corporate farms who have plenty of money.

If I did not have a solution, then I would not criticise. But! I have a solution that is why I am running against the sitting member.

One of the solutions is regenerative agriculture. Regenerative agriculture is suited to the small farmers or graziers that we have in our region.

Regenerative agriculture uses things like heavy mulching and rotational grazing of livestock to improve the soil composition.

If you improve the soil composition, then you get more healthier crops. Healthier crops means healthier people or healthier communities. Regenerative agriculture also helps take more CO2 from the atmosphere and puts it back into the ground where it belongs.

At the last council election green waste disposal was bandied around as an issue. I believe we as a region could kill two birds with one stone by linking green waste disposal at a low cost and supplying farmers with this material to improve their soils.

Smaller farmers are always looking for alternatives or to be able to make money from the land they work. I believe that regenerative agriculture could just be that alternative for our many small farms in this region.

Like all new initiatives the key is making it a reality or come to fruition.

I make this commitment to get off my bum and use my delegated influence to make this a reality if elected. You can read more about this and other ways we can grow the rural sector in our region by going to my website timjerome.com.au

Tim Jerome, Independent candidate for Gympie, Benham Road, Traveston