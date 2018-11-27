Refugee intake in the Gympie region

Casper, 15, and Theo, 13, during a rally at the steps of the State Library in Melbourne. Crowds supporting refugees rallied in the Sydney and Melbourne CBDs to pressure federal politicians to bring refugees from Nauru and PNG to Australia.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THERE is talk about sending refugees into regional Australia to relieve the population situation in places like Sydney and Melbourne.

Is it intended that Gympie region will be told to take part?

If this is so, there is a lot to learn and arrange. It is not only a case of a job and accommodation, there is the bigger issue for some refugees to change past habits that may cause problems in Australia. And it is also a case of the community changing its attitude from suspicion to one of acceptance of some of the differences.

After World War 2 Australia had an organised migrant intake with most coming from Europe and the British Isles. People from Asia came later. The only real difference with them was not all speaking English. They were referred to as "New Australians” and some were insulted by being called bloody Poms, Ities, Hitler's Germans, Japs and so on, depending on their country of birth. Their sense of humour soon turned that around and it almost became words of affection.

After a while we learnt to like them and to recognise their contribution to Australia as most were skilled workers. And many married other Australians.

In Gympie we had a committee of Good Neighbours of which Alderman Ray Wilbraham was chairman. I was on the Gympie City Council with Ray and he kept me up-to-date of the good work that committee did.

Their purpose was to make it easy for migrants to assimilate into Gympie and region.

The biggest hurdle for migrants seemed to be their lack of English speaking so they could make friends and feel at home - this was especially so for the women who stayed in the home and had no chance to learn to speak English. Because they had lived in crowded conditions with their own people, or in villages where they knew everybody, the loneliness was soul destroying. That is why they always drifted back to the big cities. To be with their own.

We have some very successful migrants in Gympie and I think of my friend from the Phillipines and another from Holland who are well-known social workers, my Chinese chemist, the various businessmen and women who are so successful and so hard working.

Perhaps we should remember most of us have forebears who were migrants.

Although the problems of present refugees are different from those of the "New Australians” time the basics are the same. But it is important we should be "in the know” if any government is thinking of going ahead with this idea. Or is it just a political rumour?

Julia Lawrence O.A.M,

Gympie