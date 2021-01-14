Reese ‘heartbroken’ over co-star’s death

Actress Jessica Campbell, best known from the 1999 film Election, has died suddenly aged 38.

Reese Witherspoon, who starred in the film, said she was "so heartbroken" over the shock death of her former co-star after it was revealed she died last month in Portland.

The pair starred in the Oscar-nominated film together when Campbell - who played Tammy Metzler - was just 16 years old.

So heart broken to hear this. Working with Jessica on Election was such a pleasure. I’m sending all my love to Jessica‘s family and loved ones. https://t.co/xEt6bOwWqE — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 13, 2021

Campbell hadn't appeared in a film since 2002 and later worked as a naturopathic practitioner.

According to a GoFundMe page, Campbell died "suddenly and unexpectedly" on December 29, leaving behind her 10-year-old son, Oliver, her cousin Sarah Wessling confirmed on the crowd-funding site.

Jessica Campbell in Election. Picture: Supplied

"While coping with this unexpected and tragic turn of events and planning for Oliver's future, the family is also faced with unexpected cremation, memorial, and probate expenses. All funds collected will go towards meeting expenses and providing for Oliver," Wessling wrote.

Campbell's cause of death is currently unknown but TMZ reports her family is awaiting results from a medical examiner's office.

Jessica Campbell played Chris Klein’s younger sister in Election. Picture: Supplied

Wessling said Campbell went to work on the day of her death, before family members discovered her unresponsive on the bathroom floor of her home later that day.

Campbell's family told TMZ Campbell had been complaining of congestion in the lead up, though they ruled out COVID-19.

Campbell rose to fame in the critically acclaimed film Election - which also featured Matthew Broderick and Chris Klein - and earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Debut Performance.

Campbell alongside Seth Rogen in Freaks and Geeks.

She would go on to guest-star on NBC series Freaks and Geeks and 2001 movie The Safety of Objects with Glenn Close, before quitting acting and living a normal life.

