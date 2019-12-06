Reef trips that have anglers reaping the rewards

With the wind not being on the angler’s side, those with big boats have made the journey to the outer reefs such as the northern end of the banks and the Hards region, with quality fish coming home as reward.

Large, late-season snapper have been ample with multiple captures of fish around the 80cm mark being recorded as well as large pearl perch in numbers.

Gotcha - Yellowtail kingfish, boated on a Trekka 2 charter to Sunshine Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

These fish are smashing large baits such as mack tuna fillets and large pilchards on very large leads to accommodate for this time of year’s current.

For those who prefer a soft plastic, a very bright fork tail shad such as the gulp 7-inch in nuclear chicken has also produced big fish.

Beaches

Reports of nice-sized summer whiting have been observed, with most fish taken on surf rigs using live beach worms for bait.

Gotcha - Hamish from New South Wales boated this 33cm bream while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari. It went for a whole prawn. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Be sure to carry a metal slice with you as this time of year usually accounts for large trevally and queenfish within the beach gutters.

Anglers that have made the wide trip further north have been pleased to see that the snapper and pearl perch have also been feeding heavily within the Double Island region. Fishos are said to have been catching most fish on flesh baits such as mullet fillet and bonito fillet, as well as large squid baits.

Gotcha - Ollie Gettinby with a Sunshine Reef coral trout. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

The inshore region of Rainbow Beach and Double Island have reported season-opening coral trout taken on baits fished very close to the reef, as well as 7-inch Z man scented jerk shadz.

The warming water temperature has attracted the liking of large pelagic fish around the headland and bay region, with pods of spotty mackerel as well as mack and the occasional long-tail tuna.

The birds will almost always lead you to the fish so be sure to have a casting rod on board and keep your eyes peeled.

Gotcha - Quality scarlet sea perch from recent Cougar One charters to Double Island Point. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Anglers fishing Fraser have been welcomed by schools of spotted mackerel arriving in northern Platypus Bay waters.

These fish are feeding on bait balls pushed to the surface, with frigate birds patrolling the skies above them.

Be sure to have small Halco twisty slugs in the 15-20g range with 20lb braid and leader to make sure you can get the distance needed.

The deeper inshore reefs are said to have been fishing hard with sharks taking many quality fish.

The pick, however, has been the shallow inshore reefs with species such as coral trout, golden trevally and a few other reefies being captured on both baits and lures.

Gotcha - Peter 'Pedro' Doff won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with the 14kg red emperor he boated at Double Island Point. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Flesh baits have been producing trout as well as grassy sweetlip and the occasional cod and tusk fish. Large cobia have also been reported in the bay so be sure to have some heavy tackle in case one of these appears from the deep blue.

Creeks and rivers

River heads as well as the sandy straits have also been fishing very well with threadfin salmon being caught in numbers. These fish are schooling in the deep holes of the river with most fish being caught on ebb tides.

Gotcha - Quality snapper from recent Cougar One charters to Double Island Point. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Lures of choice have been vibes such as the Zerek fish trap 90mm slowly hopped along the bottom.

These fish are aggressive when schooled so if you spot arches on the sounder be sure to drop a bait or lure.

Anglers chasing mangrove jack have also enjoyed success with large fish being caught fishing rock bars.

Lures such as the Chasebaits flick prawn and chunk baits of mullet have been producing fish as the tide recedes out of feeder creeks.

