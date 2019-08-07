Redzel back on track for Everest

THE Everest hopefuls Redzel and In Her Time might have been beaten but their trainers found plenty to like about their efforts in a Gosford barrier trial.

Redzel, the two-time Everest winner, didn't wear his customary blinkers in Monday's run but still looked very sharp finishing a close second while In Her Time was kept under a tight hold when sixth in the 800m heat won by Oakfield Twilight.

After showing good speed out of the barriers, Redzel settled outside leader Oakfield Twilight and the pair matched strides to the line with only a long neck separating them.

Redzel (right) down the Flemington straight in the VRC Sprint. Picture: Michael Klein

"Redzel's first trial each preparation is always a 'soft' one but today he wanted to do more so the zest is still there,'' trainer Peter Snowden said.

"He's great this time in, he's bright and well and the intent he showed the last furlong (a200m) was good to see.''

It was an encouraging start to Redzel's preparation for a third successive win in the $14 million The TAB Everest (1200m) at Royal Randwick on October 19.

Redzel will have another barrier trial before his scheduled return to racing in the Group 3 $160,000 Concorde Stakes (1000m) at Royal Randwick on September 7.

"The second trial will bring him on nicely as the Concorde is going to be a really good race so he needs to be quite wound-up,'' Snowden added.

Kris Lees, trainer of In Her Time, said it was a deliberate tactic to have his mare "just go through the motions" in the trial.

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy celebrates Redzel’s victory in the inaugural Everest. Picture: AAP

"We didn't want to put her under any pressure today,'' Lees said. "She comes to hand very quickly so I think we will only give her one, maybe two runs before The Everest.''

Vegadaze (fourth) and Graff (fifth) both contested the same star-studded trial and were impressive running on strongly late to finish just behind the placegetters.

Meanwhile, Godolphin glamour mare Alizee is among only eight early entries for the Group 2 $200,000 Missile Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

Alizee is a possible contender for The Everest and will enhance her claims of being selected for the Godolphin slot if she begin her new season campaign with an impressive win.

Trainer Anthony Cummings has nominated Vegadaze, Mizzy and Baller but has indicated Baller may be saved for the Kensington meeting next week.

Time To Reign was not among entries for the Listed $140,000 The Rosebud (1100m) with trainer Gary Portelli deciding to save the brilliant colt for the San Domenico Stakes later this month.