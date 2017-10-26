Redundancies offered to Gympie workers

HQ Plantations currently operate in three locations across the Gympie Region

HQ Plantations currently operate in three locations across the Gympie Region Mara Pattison-Sowden

A REVIEW by Queensland timber company HQ Plantations, which runs three operations in the Gympie Region, has resulted in redundancy packages being offered to employees.

The review, which examined "workforce capacity and capability”, was undertaken to align with HQ's current business goals.

The changes will see "a very small number” of reductions in the current workforce at the Gympie and Toolara offices.

"Arising out of this review was the need to create new types of positions, some with higher skill levels than previous requirements,” a HQ Plantations spokesman said.

"At the same time it was determined certain types of roles within the business did not align to our business goals and operating model.”

The spokesman went on to add current employees were advised of the changes, with a goal set to transition as many employees to new positions wherever possible.

He was also adamant all employees exiting the business as a result of the review were doing so by voluntary redundancy.

"The types of roles which have been primarily impacted are field-based roles where there has been a change in our capacity and capability requirements,” the spokesman said.

Their decision was also to facilitate the creation of new roles not currently supported by the current workforce.

"We will be investing heavily in the next 12-18 months to ensure the capability of the entire workforce,” the spokesman added.

HQ Plantations currently operate out of the aforementioned Gympie and Toolara offices, as well as an Imbil location.

In total, around 50 staff are employed by the company in the area.

Plantation forests in State Government-owned land are facilitated and managed by HQ Plantations, who were granted a 99-year licence in 2010.

In total, the licence covers 300,000 hectares.

Despite the changes, HQ Plantations added the changes were not spurred by economic difficulties.

"HQ Plantations continues to be a strong and viable business, including the Wide Bay area,” the spokesman said.

"This review looked at all locations within the business, not solely the Gympie or Toolara offices.”

As for the former employees who have taken the redundancy packages:

"We respect their decision and are very thankful for their service over many years and their professionalism during this change,” the spokesman added.

"We are assisting individuals with a range of career and outplacement support through our employee assistance provider.”