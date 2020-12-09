Menu
Super Rugby AU Rd 10 - Reds v Brumbies
Rugby Union

Reds to reconnect with Coast community

Tom Threadingham
8th Dec 2020 6:30 PM
The Queensland Reds will soon return to the Sunshine Coast as part of a statewide tour to connect with regional communities.

The Reds, which boast the talents of Coast product Tate McDermott, will make a visit as part of their second annual 'Reds to Regions' campaign.

A total of 35 players and various team and QRU administrative staff will visit 28 regional Queensland hubs across three days next month.

The Reds stopped at the Coast for the tour last year and will return in the third week of their pre-season training block between January 20-22.

A key focus for the regional tour is for players to connect with the wider Queensland community.

Coach Brad Thorn said he was excited to bring back the tour for a second year.

"It was important for us to reconnect with the Queensland community," he said.

"We got around the state.

"The communities loved it and so did the players.

"We want to show it wasn't just a one-off last year. It's all about care and connection between us and the people of Queensland.

"We're not the Brisbane Reds, we're the Queensland Reds.

"If you're going to represent your state, it's important to know what it means to represent them."

Players will be billeted with local families and in some cases even undertake 'work experience' on family's properties.

A number of activities are planned for the Coast visit.

The Reds are regulars to the Coast even hosting a pre-season camp in the region in 2018.

