Lehmann holds Redbacks’ hopes of Shield miracle

JAKE Lehmann stands between South Australia and new Sheffield Shield lows in a manic clash against Queensland in Brisbane.

The Redbacks (7-94) were staring at five losses in six first-class matches and successive wooden spoons by stumps on a dramatic day two that had 20 wickets fall.

Lehmann resumes a game-high knock of 41 on Wednesday with tailender Nick Winter (3) requiring 81 for an unlikely win.

Lehmann has top scored across both innings in a welcome return to the No.5 slot but SA's unsettled batting remains a moving feast for rival attacks.

Tom Andrews (12) offered the application that eluded SA's recognised batsman in a 40-run stand with Lehmann.

It took a Cameron Gannon screamer at gully off impressive Mark Steketee (4/16) to remove the Redbacks No.8.

SA's gallant attack limited the target to 175 for a first win in over a year after bowling Queensland out for a 130.

SA managed to better its first innings of 71 but that was small consolation.

Jake Lehmann topped scored for the Redbacks. Picture: Craig Golding/AAP

Three of the Redbacks top six - opener Jake Weatherald, skipper Travis Head and Brad Smith failed to score. Debutant Smith notched the 13th duck of the match edging Gannon to Charlie Hemphrey at second slip.

Recalled No.3 Kelvin Smith battled for 20 before exiting to Steketee.

Marnus Labuschagne was a liability in the slips on Monday but on Tuesday held sharp chances from Head and Smith off Steketee.

Joe Mennie (3/16) had headlined the Redbacks second-session fightback in a roller-coaster clash that has seen 30 wickets fall in five sessions.

Sam Heazlett (37) was the only Bull to pass 30 in a 108-ball stay while the No.5 batsman's 28-run, eighth-wicket stand with Steketee provided a crucial buffer.

Left-armer Winter (2/35), Luke Robins (2/24) and tweaker Tom Andrews (3/42) provided solid support to former Test seamer Mennie. Andrews fell one short of a 10-wicket match haul.

Mark Steketee did the damage with the ball. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) JONO SEARLE

The afterglow of Andrews' six-wicket, first-day harvest dimmed in the disappointment of South Australia's first innings capitulation for 71.

The Redbacks have been rolled for under 100 nine times since making the second lowest Sheffield Shield total, 29, against New South Wales in Sydney during 2004-05.

South Australia's batting misery continued but its attack kept firing as Queensland Test pair Joe Burns and Labuschagne fell on a hectic second morning.

An action-packed first hour saw former and current Test openers Matt Renshaw (11) and Burns (0) record double failures this match.

Winter bowled Renshaw while Burns was squared up by Mennie and edged to Jake Weatherald at gully.

Marnus Labuschagne went cheaply. Picture: Getty

Labuschagne (3) fell driving a Robins' late outswinger and edged to keeper Harry Nielsen.

Mennie's second scalp came as No.4 batsman Charlie Hemphrey's (10) loose drive ended with Weatherald.

Andrews' maiden five-wicket haul didn't stop Jimmy Peirson (2) attacking the left-arm spinner's second ball of the Bulls second innings in disastrous fashion.

Bulls skipper Peirson scooped Andrews to Mennie at extra cover when his side needed to buckle down.

The Dukes ball is swinging while the pitch is offering assistance but poor shot selection has been responsible for the majority of wickets in a frenetic battle of the wooden-spoon contenders.

SA last won a Shield game against New South Wales at the SCG in February 2018.