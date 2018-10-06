Redbacks revamp facilities as season tees off next week

TEE-OFF: Redbacks baseball junior player Todd Albrecht ready to use the new facilities at the club for this season.

Renee Albrecht

Baseball: As the Redbacks prepare for the new season, there are new additions to the field which will bring Gympie on par with surrounding clubs.

With an application to the Community Gambling Grant, the Redbacks received $20,000 to upgrade their dugouts and about $7000 for a new pitching machine and equipment.

"We had the corrugation and the dugouts completed this time around, seating and batting handles,” Redbacks secretary and coach Kelda Krafft said.

"There are concrete slabs at the bottom of the dugouts, so equipment will last longer.”

Previously, the club had to bring in gazebos for games.

"We would have to cut out gazebos, six of them each game day,” Krafft said.

"We still have them available for spectators but it was a lot of heavy lifting. This means, turn up, put your gear on and go.

"The little bit of scattered rain will mean we won't have the gazebos out for a week to dry off.”

Upgrades to the facilities and equipment are not the only changes. This year's playing schedule has been revamped.

"We have games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with training on Thursdays,” Krafft said.

"Hot temperatures on a Saturday was killing us. We would have to cancel once we got to 40C, so we are going to play Russian roulette with the storms this year and get a game in the afternoons.

"Some of our players travel to the Sunny Coast on the weekend, so this will allow them to do that and give parents a free weekend.”

With steady numbers again this season, Krafft said the club was doing well with a good bunch of players ready for action.

The first game of the season will be Tuesday, October 9 with rookie ball and baseball. Wednesday, October 10 is tee-ball and training on Thursdays.