Red hot hockey duo to play for Qld at national c’ships

Gympie hockey duo selected in Queensland under-15 team, Connor Treeby shadow and Connor Innis in number 1 side.

HOCKEY: Gympie’s rep season is off to a flying start with young talents Connor Innis and Connor Treeby chosen to play for Queensland at the national championships next month.

Connor Innis was named in the Queensland number one team and Connor Treeby as a shadow player.

Gympie hockey player Connor Innis has been selected for the Queensland under-15 number 1 team. Photo: Bec Singh

Innis was one of 60 players selected from 260 boys at the state championships last month at Warwick.

Those 60 were narrowed down to 36 at the trials two weeks ago in Brisbane.

“We had to mostly play games, to try out. After the session ended I came out of it pretty confident that I had made a squad,” Innis said.

“I play striker and what I did really well was mainly attacking and getting goals”.

Coming from a big hockey family, Innis has been playing since he was five and it is no surprise this is not his first time representing his state.

“I made the Queensland under-13s team and it was pretty good. It was pretty cold down in Hobart,” he said.

“I love the friendships I have made through hockey and I love the game. The new skills you learn every time you are on the field.

“I would love play for the Kookaburras (Australia men’s national field hockey team) one day, that would be amazing”.

Representative duties have been valuable to Innis’ knowledge of the game and development as a player.

“It is the basics, dribbling and hitting the ball,” he said.

Cooloola Heat men's - Connor Treeby. Photo: Bec Singh

“You get better at it as you go. It helps playing against top quality players”.

With an aim of scoring many goals Innis hopes to learn more about the game and also enjoy himself.

The 15-year-old will also make his debut for the Cooloola Heat this season.

“I am really excited to play for the Heat,” he said.

“I have been training with them for a while now and it is great to finally make my debut this season”.

The Queensland will compete at the Australian Men’s and Women’s under-15 National Championships in Bathurst next month, April 17-23.