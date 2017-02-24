Red Hill Rd cafe property under the hammer Saturday

HOT PROPERTY: 14 Red Hill Rd, Gympie is going under the hammer.

What: Property auction: 14 Red Hill Rd, Gympie

When: Saturday, February 25, 10am

Where: Contact agent for details: Dorothy Palmer, 0408 834 781

THE property that houses cafe/homeware store Red Hill Design will go to auction this weekend.

Historically the property has been home to a number of businesses from butcher shop to ceramics workshop and is council approved to continue as a business.

In May 2010 the property sold for $265,000.

Situated in a prominent position to catch the eye of passing traffic, agent Dorothy Palmer says the 344m2 corner block has excellent exposure and accessibility.

"The modern property consists of a homewares and coffee shop facility which also boasts an amazing garden retreat area for patrons to sit and enjoy the peaceful setting,” she said.

It also offers unit living accommodation with kitchen/dining area, bedroom/bathroom combination area, store room plus a separate invitingly private garden retreat area.

There is also potential redevelopment plans available from the vendor.

The property will be open for inspection on Saturday, from 9.30-10am.

Features

Property Type: House

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Land Size:344 m² (approx)

Toilets:1

Carport Spaces: 3

