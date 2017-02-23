32°
Red Hatters raise a stir in Widgee

23rd Feb 2017 5:11 PM

THOSE crazy and impetuous Red Hat ladies, aka the Widgee Mad Hatters, were spied in Mary Street last week, creating their usual havoc as they made their way to the Royal Hotel where they enjoyed a splendid lunchtime meal.

The Red Hat ladies meet monthly for friendship and social support.

RUNNING AMOK: Widgee Mad Hatters at the Royal Hotel last week were Lynlie Cross, Margaret Fittler, Sue Norwood, Alice Burke, Anne Johnson and Janet Ramsland with Bev Betts, Marilyn Belford, Trisha Wing and Vern Birch (seated).
RUNNING AMOK: Widgee Mad Hatters at the Royal Hotel last week were Lynlie Cross, Margaret Fittler, Sue Norwood, Alice Burke, Anne Johnson and Janet Ramsland with Bev Betts, Marilyn Belford, Trisha Wing and Vern Birch (seated). Contributed

All you need is a Red Hat of some description and something outlandishly purple suitable to wear in public.

If you're interested in finding out more information contact the Queen Bee, alias the White Rabbit, Marilyn Belford, on 5484 9132.

The group's next get-together will be Thursday March 16, from 12pm, at the Dragon Garden Restaurant.

Craft Group

MILLINERS they may not be, but members enjoyed this week's activity, decorating a variety of straw hats for table decor for their Cancer Morning Tea in May.

Patricialouise Hunter performing at the walk-ups.
Patricialouise Hunter performing at the walk-ups. Contributed

The glue guns were out and there were a few burnt fingers along the way, but the efforts were worth all the trouble.

This year's theme centres around preventing skin cancer so there are sure to be some great looking hats worn on the day.

Next week will be a general meeting followed by more applique squares for their "secret project”.

For more information contact the president Alice Burke on 5484 9156.

Bushman's Bar

TONIGHT'S main menu choices are mouth-watering rump steaks and beer battered barra, both served with plenty of fresh garden salad and hot crisp chips.

If you're looking for a family friendly place to dine out then try the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen.

Peter and Jacky Smit of Gympie were first time visitors to the Sunday Sesh at the Bushman's Bar last weekend.
Peter and Jacky Smit of Gympie were first time visitors to the Sunday Sesh at the Bushman's Bar last weekend. Contributed

Meals are served from

6.30 -7.45pm and the bar will be open from 3pm this afternoon.

There's lots of space for the youngsters to run and play as well as a cool, open veranda for the adults to sit back and enjoy the evening.

There's ample off-street parking too.

For further details or information contact the hall after 3pm on 5484 0282.

Country Music Club

LAST Sunday's WCMC Walk-Ups at the Widgee Showgrounds was fairly well supported despite the heat, with music and entertainment flowing and enjoyed by one and all.

Even the youngsters got into the act with some unusual versions coming through the airwaves, but still great fun.

Robert and Julie Lee with grandsons Adrian and Jy McGrath at the WCMC Sunday Session.
Robert and Julie Lee with grandsons Adrian and Jy McGrath at the WCMC Sunday Session. Contributed

The Walk-ups are free and it's fantastic to see and hear our young and upcoming artists performing so well.

The next session will be on Sunday March 19 from 12-4pm.

If you'd like more information, contact Ronnie Jay on 5484 0335.

World Day Of Prayer

FRIDAY, March 3, is the World Day of Prayer, this year being held at St Xavier's Church, Edwards Road, Woolooga.

The service, written by women of the Philippines, begins at 11am.

Everybody is welcome to come along.

Robert Westley and Dawn Gooding enjoying Sunday.
Robert Westley and Dawn Gooding enjoying Sunday. Contributed

For further information contact Margaret Fittler on 5484 0420.

Widgee Markets

SATURDAY, March 4, will see the grounds of the local general store full with gazebos and marquees as stall holders set up for yet another Widgee Market.

Lots of interesting items will be up for grabs from fresh fruit and vegetables, furnishings, plants and trees, kitchenalia, wind chimes, and much, much more.

Don't forget the sausage sizzle, raising funds for the local pony club; keeping our young people riding the ranges.

Stalls are great value at just $5 and there's lots of parking on site.

For further details contact Jim Clune on 5486 1180.

All proceeds will go to the Widgee and District Pony Club.

Topics:  community whatson widgee widgee community news

